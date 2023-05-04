New country music hall, watering hole set to open in downtown Gainesville

Occupying the former 37 Main turned Harold’s Honky Tonk Bar & Grill, Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk aims to revive the presence of country music in the city’s downtown.



“Our main emphasis will be country — current, historic,” owner Mike Devane said.



Reopened last May with a nod to the birthplace of country music, Harold’s closed without a trace last fall. According to Christina Santee, public relations director for the city of Gainesville, Harold’s “was deficient in its payment of liquor excise tax.” An audit conducted by an independent party of the bar’s liquor sales from January 2019 to December 2021 found the venue owed the city $57,343.80 in Mixed Drink Tax.

Calls and emails directed to the former owners by The Times were not returned.



Harold’s 37 Main affiliates in Buford and Avondale Estates remain open.

Slated to open Wednesday, May 17, Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk plans to offer line dance lessons multiple times throughout the week to utilize the venue’s redefined dance floor, including couples’ lessons on Saturday nights, as well as live music, karaoke and trivia nights.

One thing the 21-and-older venue won’t have, at least not initially, is kitchen fare. While Devane expects to be serving standard bar staples within 60 days of opening, until then, Big Daddy’s will offer packaged foods, snacks, cookies, candy, etc.

“Think of it as a pseudo convenience store,” Devane said. “In my opinion, high-end has its place in the food and beverage industry, but sometimes people just want to go someplace, have a beer (and), if you want to buy a bag of Doritos, buy a bag of Doritos.”