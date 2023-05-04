New country music hall, watering hole set to open in downtown Gainesville

Less than a year after a Gainesville music cafe’s country-fried rebrand, a new name in honky tonk concept is rising to take its place.
Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk
Slated to open: May 17
Where: 212 Spring St. SW, Gainesville
Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday-Thursday; noon to 1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday
More info: facebook.com/BigDaddysHonkyTonk
Occupying the former 37 Main turned Harold’s Honky Tonk Bar & Grill, Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk aims to revive the presence of country music in the city’s downtown.
“Our main emphasis will be country — current, historic,” owner Mike Devane said.
Reopened last May with a nod to the birthplace of country music, Harold’s closed without a trace last fall. According to Christina Santee, public relations director for the city of Gainesville, Harold’s “was deficient in its payment of liquor excise tax.” An audit conducted by an independent party of the bar’s liquor sales from January 2019 to December 2021 found the venue owed the city $57,343.80 in Mixed Drink Tax.
Calls and emails directed to the former owners by The Times were not returned.
Harold’s 37 Main affiliates in Buford and Avondale Estates remain open.
Slated to open Wednesday, May 17, Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk plans to offer line dance lessons multiple times throughout the week to utilize the venue’s redefined dance floor, including couples’ lessons on Saturday nights, as well as live music, karaoke and trivia nights.
One thing the 21-and-older venue won’t have, at least not initially, is kitchen fare. While Devane expects to be serving standard bar staples within 60 days of opening, until then, Big Daddy’s will offer packaged foods, snacks, cookies, candy, etc.
“Think of it as a pseudo convenience store,” Devane said. “In my opinion, high-end has its place in the food and beverage industry, but sometimes people just want to go someplace, have a beer (and), if you want to buy a bag of Doritos, buy a bag of Doritos.”
Licensed as a beer and wine lounge, the establishment also won’t be serving liquor, but wine-based cocktails and shots will be on the beverage list.
A product of eastern Kentucky, where honky tonks were traditionally recognized as beer joints, Devane doesn’t believe his business model is outside the norm.
“If you don’t like country music and you’ve got to have liquor, this is not going to be the place for you — and that will go with no apologies,” Devane said.
“After we get the food up,” he added, “and can judge our volumes accurately and understand what we can sell for food versus liquor, we may go for a liquor license at that time. But we’ve got to see some success with this base concept.”
Without servers, Big Daddy’s will be a counter service establishment, allowing patrons to pay as they go rather than keeping up with a tab.
As for his honky tonk’s proximity to Boot Barn Hall nearing completion roughly half a mile away, Devane reasoned, “You can’t say we put up two country music places within a block of one another and they’re not competing — that would be ludicrous. What’s the difference? They are full service, full liquor, higher level of entertainment — a higher dollar average kind of place than we will be. We will probably be the afterparty to a lot of their activities.”
Hoping to lend the stage primarily to local talent and potentially a few major acts on occasion, Big Daddy’s genre, according to Devane, is unapologetically country and tailored to an older audience.
“This is strictly going to be marketed to 99.3 (WCON-FM listeners) — they are traditional country, and I think their listeners are people I want. I’ve got beer distributors and other people that have come in and go, ‘So, this is for like, 40- and 50-year-olds?’ Yeah; there’s really no place like that except for the VFW. Our average age of customers is going to be quite a bit older, I think. As the evening goes on, it’s going to stay young, but we will not acquiesce to pop (or) rap. We’re going to maintain a country base and if they don’t want to listen to that, they can go somewhere else.”
Once open, Big Daddy’s Honky Tonk is slated to operate 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday.For updates, visit facebook.com/BigDaddysHonkyTonk.