Need an excuse to get outside? Lake Lanier Olympic Park is hosting a food truck social Saturday, Oct. 17

A taste of fall is blowing into to Lake Lanier Olympic Park this Saturday, Oct. 17, with the Food Truck Saturday Social at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.
The City of Gainesville welcomes people from 2-7 p.m. to enjoy a lineup of food and beverages from local vendors, including Harvest Catering, The Inked Pig, Talmo Market Cattle Drive, Open Up Good, All Around the World, Downtown Drafts and more.
Ted & Johnny, a band from Gainesville that plays most genres, will perform live from 3-6:30 p.m. at the venue’s lower plaza.
For those eager to get creative, Masterpiece Mixers, a paint and party studio, will offer pumpkin painting.
Food Truck Saturday Social
What: Family-friendly event with food and live music
When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville
The city encourages attendees, including vendors, to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We’re excited about the Food Truck Saturday Social,” Lake Lanier Olympic Park Special Events Manager Eric Larsen said in a press release. “Our Food Truck Fridays have gone really well this year and we decided to continue the success. With a Saturday event, ending before the Georgia kickoff, we’re looking forward to more people joining us at the park to enjoy some great food and music.”
