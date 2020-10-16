Need an excuse to get outside? Lake Lanier Olympic Park is hosting a food truck social Saturday, Oct. 17

A taste of fall is blowing into to Lake Lanier Olympic Park this Saturday, Oct. 17, with the Food Truck Saturday Social at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.



The City of Gainesville welcomes people from 2-7 p.m. to enjoy a lineup of food and beverages from local vendors, including Harvest Catering, The Inked Pig, Talmo Market Cattle Drive, Open Up Good, All Around the World, Downtown Drafts and more.

Ted & Johnny, a band from Gainesville that plays most genres, will perform live from 3-6:30 p.m. at the venue’s lower plaza.

For those eager to get creative, Masterpiece Mixers, a paint and party studio, will offer pumpkin painting.