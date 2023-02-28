More than a pit stop: South Hall diner marks 20 years of family business

There are 12 full-time employees at Nichols Diner, and all managed to keep their jobs despite pandemic-induced changes to the workflow and the current rise in costs of food and supplies.

“We have some real loyal people,” he said. “We have all come back and I think we’ve caught our groove again.”

Back to the future

On the wall of the diner hangs a framed black-and-white photo of the long-closed Dairy Mart circa 1963. Alan and Craig took over the business, a burger and fries joint similar to what Nichols Diner is today, in 1988.

“That’s where everything started,” Alan said, a smile creeping across his face.

How everything will continue may have a lot to do with the future of Nichols Diner’s ownership.

Grant Nichols, 22, is the next generation of his family’s restaurant legacy. Fresh out of college, Grant is managing Loretta’s Country Kitchen, Alan’s other restaurant. There’s hope that Grant takes over Nichols Diner one day, according to Alan.

“I’m hoping to make it to 40 years; I’m at 39 right now,” said Alan of his time in the business. “If my son is going to take it over, we’ll know soon, but there will be some sweat equity where he becomes owner over time.”