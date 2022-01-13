Meet the duo behind Gainesville’s forthcoming fusion restaurant

Slated to open this summer inside the mixed-use Gainesville Renaissance development erected on the “fourth side” of the downtown square, the restaurant joins 13 other restaurants the Kinseys have brought to Georgia’s table, boasting a repertoire that includes burgers, Spanish tapas and Neapolitan fare — but it’s the fusion concept that puts the wind in their sails.

“This is our baby and our home,” Alexis said.

The menu, crafted by Scott, was inspired by the “influential flavors” encountered in the chef’s travels through Asia and South America, as well as the Los Angeles-area food trucks officiating the epicurean union of Korean and Mexican cuisine.

“I live and breathe food and the creation of food,” Scott said. “It’s all that I know. Even with the pandemic being hard on the hospitality industry, we continue every day to wake up and try to overcome the challenges that are thrown our way.”

According to both Scott and Alexis, the couple are anything but trendsetters.

“We’re really just a small mom-and-pop operation,” Scott said. “We try to stay on top of what’s popular and trendy with consumers, but we just kind of do what we know and what we think people will like. And it just so happens that people have really enjoyed it.”

“(We’re) culinary artists bringing together flavors that probably weren’t well-known 10 years ago,” Alexis said. “We like to introduce things that a lot of people may not have heard of before and incorporate it into something that’s a little more palatable.”

Take the menu’s asada zing taco, for instance: Korean bulgogi marinated steak coupled with shiitake mushrooms, lettuce, sesame seeds and a sesame vinaigrette.

“(It’s) something someone may not have heard of before, but a taco makes it easy to try new ingredients,” Alexis said. “They’re not intimidating”

The menu also caters to herbivores and the gluten-sensitive, offering tofu as a meat substitute and lettuce wraps in place of tortillas.