McAlister’s Deli is set to open in Gainesville. Here’s when and where

Sweet tea enthusiasts will have a new source for their favorite beverage when McAlister’s Deli opens its doors in Gainesville.

Home to handcrafted sandwiches, salads, spuds and its “famous” sweet tea, the Atlanta-headquartered fast food chain is slated to open Jan. 23 at New Holland’s City Mill Market, where Nothing Bundt Cakes and Taco Mac moved in last year.