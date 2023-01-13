McAlister’s Deli is set to open in Gainesville. Here’s when and where

Sweet tea enthusiasts will have a new source for their favorite beverage when McAlister’s Deli opens its doors in Gainesville.
Home to handcrafted sandwiches, salads, spuds and its “famous” sweet tea, the Atlanta-headquartered fast food chain is slated to open Jan. 23 at New Holland’s City Mill Market, where Nothing Bundt Cakes and Taco Mac moved in last year.
McAlister’s Deli
Slated to open: Jan. 23
Where: 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 106, Gainesville
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. dailyMore info: facebook.com/McAlistersDeliGainesvilleGA or 470-290-8171
To celebrate the occasion, the location will give the first 100 customers free tea for a year, according to a press release, entitling winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks.
The location will feature a pickup window and pickup station for carryout in addition to the dine-in experience and catering options.
Patrons can skip the line by ordering ahead of time via the McAlister’s app or mcalistersdeli.com.
“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Gainesville,” Danny Patel, president of franchisee group River Forks, stated in the release. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together!”
