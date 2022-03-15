Longstreet Cafe celebrates 25 years of putting the ‘home’ in home cooking

Bunch got his footing in the restaurant business working at Shoney’s in the 1970s. From there, he migrated to L & K Cafeteria, then to the Collegiate Grill off the downtown square before opening Longstreet — which he said the customers had a hand in naming — inside the Dairy Queen on Riverside Drive.



“We opened at the Dairy Queen (and) didn’t have a sign. It was very, very hard,” he said. “We probably had five or six employees, and it was the first time I’d ever had a drive-thru, so it was like running two businesses.”

Five years later, the flagship eatery settled into its home on Riverside Terrace, later expanding to a second location on Pearl Nix Parkway in 2008, with hopes of creating a “smaller footprint” by opening additional, miniature cafes throughout Gainesville — but “it seems to be that this size is more family-oriented,” Bunch said.

According to Bunch, Longstreet has been wildly popular on both sides of town. He attributes his loyal customer base — whom he claims to personally know 80% of — to quality comfort food and a style of dining reminiscent of a get-together at grandma’s house.

“Once you taste the product, it’s hard not to come back,” Bunch said. “We do everything the old-fashioned way, the hard way. Growing up, my grandmother and my mother cooked. We try to do everything from scratch — biscuits, cornbread, we still peel potatoes, cut ‘em, mash ‘em. We use fresh chicken. We bread it, fry it. That’s been the staple. It’s real labor-intense, but that’s what the customer wants. I’ve always said, ‘Use all the resources you can.’”