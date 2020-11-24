Local bakers talk classic Thanksgiving pie and share tips for amateur pie makers

When Amanda Wilbanks, founder of Southern Baked Pie Co., thinks of Thanksgiving pie, her mind drifts to her grandmother.

“She always would make me my own sweet potato pie,” Wilbanks told The Times in an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 24. “I’d ask for a smidge of filling because the crust was my favorite part.”

Her grandmother would bake the pie just how she liked it, and Wilbanks said she would eat the whole dessert by herself over the course of a few days.

This Thanksgiving, she expects the “must haves” at her four locations — including the one off Broad Street in Gainesville — to be her caramel pecan and apple pies. While the caramel pecan pie is undoubtedly a Thanksgiving classic, the apple pie reminds her of warmth and family, she said.

Amanda Browning, owner of Amanda’s Farm to Fork in Lula, said her childhood favorite dessert for Thanksgiving is also sweet potato pie, which has proved popular with her customers during the holiday season.