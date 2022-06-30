‘Like you’re walking into a friend’s kitchen’: Meadowlark Coffee trading pop-up cart for brick and mortar

Like food trucks, pop-ups are required to have a permitted food service establishment to serve as their base of operations, which Meadowlark didn’t have, District 2 Environmental Health Director Jennifer Kinsey said.

“We slowly realized that ‘pop-up,’ in the way that we perceived it, was just not possible at all with the way that the regulations are set up,” McKenzie said. “Our layman’s terms and their legal terms are completely different. The health department basically said, ‘If you want to have a coffee cart, you have to go to the Senate and change the entire regulation, because we have no way to permit you right now.’”

For years, McKenzie has fostered dreams of owning a coffee shop, and the warm reception from Gainesville’s population of connoisseurs was just the fuel that he needed to bring the idea to fruition, he said.

“It kind of lit a fire under us to get it going. There are so many bigger things the Senate needs to be focusing on than getting me a permit to have a coffee cart … and we didn’t really want to wait until some undefined timeline of a bill being passed. I was naive to what was actually feasible for us to do. I think it paved the way for all the stuff that we would need to be ready for this, to open a shop — a lot of learning experiences that I am thankful for.”

Plans for the new location have been submitted and permits have been applied for, McKenzie told The Times June 29, and Meadowlark is awaiting city approval to begin renovations on the 400-square-foot space.

Meadowlark is slated to run as a to-go shop, which McKenzie feels will “fit the mold best,” given the size of the space.