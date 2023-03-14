Let them eat crepes: 4 new dishes are joining the menu at Diletto Bakery

The crepes will be available in sweeter fillings such as Nutella and strawberry, which can be served with ice cream, as well as more savory fillings such as chicken, shrimp and vegetable.



Crepes are an item Velez believes is missing, not only from his menu, but among the bakery’s competitors in town.

“There are no crepes in Gainesville, so we are trying to bring to Gainesville what is missing,” he said.

Velez added that having the French and German delicacy on the menu at Diletto will also be attractive to visitors to Gainesville from overseas.

“We get a lot of people from Europe that come here,” he explained.

Customer demands led Velez to add the menu items, he said.

“We have been telling our customers about (it) and now it’s here,” Velez said.

The avocado toast will be served on house-made wheat focaccia bread with cherry tomatoes and balsamic vinegar drizzle.