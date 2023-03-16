Kitchen Inspections: March 9-15

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
March 15
Biba’s Italian Restaurant
Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road, Suite 18-19, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Mundy Mill Academy
Location: 4260 Millside Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
March 14
Subway #18114
Location: 2235 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Arby’s #8097
Location: 1934 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Cafe Cancun Bar & Grill
Location: 5200 Thompson Bridge Road, Murrayville
Score: 86, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
Location: 1450 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
March 13
Church’s Fried Chicken
Location: 600 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
McDonalds
Location: 7370 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Johnny’s Pizza #105
Location: 7363 Spout Springs Road, Suite 204, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Wendy’s Restaurant #160
Location: 7348 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
March 10
The Hickory Pig
Location: 3605 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
The Biscuit Shoppe
Location: 1704 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Cherokee Bluff High School
Location: 6603 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Little Caesars #3393-031
Location: 229 E.E. Butler Parkway, Suite 400, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Little Caesars #3393-029
Location: 2888 Browns Bridge Road, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Sushi Heeya
Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Suite 430, Gainesville
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Taqueria El Antojito
Location: 3602 Southland Drive, Flowery Branch
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
March 9
Gainesville RYDC
Location: 450 Crescent Drive, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Wendy’s #30
Location: 3825 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Starbucks Coffee Shop #27260
Location: 1429 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Starbucks #437
Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green