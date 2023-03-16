By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: March 9-15
10282022 TAQUERIA 8.jpg

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

March 15

Biba’s Italian Restaurant

Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road, Suite 18-19, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Mundy Mill Academy

Location: 4260 Millside Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

March 14

Subway #18114

Location: 2235 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Arby’s #8097

Location: 1934 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Cafe Cancun Bar & Grill

Location: 5200 Thompson Bridge Road, Murrayville

Score: 86, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

Location: 1450 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

March 13

Church’s Fried Chicken

Location: 600 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

McDonalds

Location: 7370 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Johnny’s Pizza #105

Location: 7363 Spout Springs Road, Suite 204, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Wendy’s Restaurant #160

Location: 7348 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

March 10

The Hickory Pig

Location: 3605 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

The Biscuit Shoppe

Location: 1704 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Cherokee Bluff High School

Location: 6603 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Little Caesars #3393-031

Location: 229 E.E. Butler Parkway, Suite 400, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Little Caesars #3393-029

Location: 2888 Browns Bridge Road, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Sushi Heeya

Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Suite 430, Gainesville

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Taqueria El Antojito

Location: 3602 Southland Drive, Flowery Branch

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

March 9

Gainesville RYDC

Location: 450 Crescent Drive, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Wendy’s #30

Location: 3825 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Starbucks Coffee Shop #27260

Location: 1429 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Starbucks #437

Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green