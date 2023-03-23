By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: March 16-22
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

March 22

Weezie’s Kitchen

Location: 4147 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 89, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Burger & Shake III

Location: 1730 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Frozen Frenzee - Base of Operations

Location: 2295 Skelton St., Suite B-3, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Smokin’ Mike’s Meats

Location: 5646 Price Road, Gainesville

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Blackstrap

Location: 852 Main St. SW, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

March 21

Dairy Queen

Location: 951 Green St., Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Bruster’s

Location: 165 John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Blimpie

Location: 1062 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite B-1, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Gillsville Cafe

Location: 6286 Ga. Highway 52, Gillsville

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

March 20

Senor Fiesta #2

Location: 1943 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 900, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Checkers #3225

Location: 943 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Waffle House #2334

Location: 1510 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

March 17

Standard Service

Location: 400 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 85, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Zaxby’s #73801

Location: 1281 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

March 16

Johnson High School

Location: 3305 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Planet Smoothie

Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite S, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt #337

Location: 5857 Spout Springs Road, Suite 305, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Pupuseria El Mana

Location: 1411 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

County Line Cafe

Location: 6443 Cleveland Highway, Clermont

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green