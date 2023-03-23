Kitchen Inspections: March 16-22

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
March 22
Weezie’s Kitchen
Location: 4147 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 89, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Burger & Shake III
Location: 1730 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Frozen Frenzee - Base of Operations
Location: 2295 Skelton St., Suite B-3, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Smokin’ Mike’s Meats
Location: 5646 Price Road, Gainesville
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Blackstrap
Location: 852 Main St. SW, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
March 21
Dairy Queen
Location: 951 Green St., Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Bruster’s
Location: 165 John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Blimpie
Location: 1062 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite B-1, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Gillsville Cafe
Location: 6286 Ga. Highway 52, Gillsville
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
March 20
Senor Fiesta #2
Location: 1943 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 900, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Checkers #3225
Location: 943 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Waffle House #2334
Location: 1510 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
March 17
Standard Service
Location: 400 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 85, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Zaxby’s #73801
Location: 1281 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
March 16
Johnson High School
Location: 3305 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Planet Smoothie
Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite S, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt #337
Location: 5857 Spout Springs Road, Suite 305, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Pupuseria El Mana
Location: 1411 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
County Line Cafe
Location: 6443 Cleveland Highway, Clermont
Score: 96, Grade: AInspector: Kierstan Green