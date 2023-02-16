Kitchen Inspections: Feb. 9-15

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
Feb. 15
Fair Street Elementary School
Location: 695 Fair St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
McEver Arts Academy
Location: 3265 Montgomery Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Fairfield Inn and Suites
Location: 1755 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
McDonald’s #35656
Location: 2010 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Taco Bell #030345
Location: 1957 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Haydee’s Cafe
Location: 3204 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Papa Jack’s Country Kitchen
Location: 2200 Friendship Road, Buford
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Cherokee Bluff Middle School
Location: 5458 Union Circle, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Los Arcos Bar and Grill Restaurant
Location: 6031 Main St., Lula
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Feb. 14
Taqueria El Amigo
Location: 425 Atlanta Highway, Suite 8, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy
Location: 1340 Enota Ave., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Feb. 13
International House of Pancakes #4409
Location: 430 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Burger King #13983
Location: 4778 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Respados El Peustos
Location: 2121 Athens Highway, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Orient Express
Location: 302 Shallowford Road, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Papa John’s #2973
Location: 4605 Elk Ridge Court, Flowery Branch
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Domino’s #8892
Location: 1122 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 300, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Sonic #5756
Location: 7425 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Feb. 10
Buffalo’s Cafe
Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Suite 101, Flowery Branch
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Lyman Hall Elementary School
Location: 2150 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Iron House Catering & Events
Location: 5540 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
787 Hacienda
Location: 787 Hospital Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
The Taco Guy
Location: 4949 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 100, Buford
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Whole Being Cafe
Location: 5510 Main St., Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
The Black Pig BBQ & Grill
Location: 5825 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 81, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Mr. Pollo A La Brasa Roja
Location: 1870 Atlanta Highway, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 82, Grade: B
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Feb. 9
Lanier Elementary School
Location: 4782 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Dari Spot
Location: 4841 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Georgia Mountain Food Bank
Location: 1642 Calvary Industrial Drive, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Gainesville High School
Location: 830 Century Place, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Dottie’s Kitchen:
Location: 6443 Cleveland Highway, Clermont
Score: 74, Grade: C
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Peyton’s Pie Company
Location: 118 Main St., Suite E, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Bojangles #985
Location: 2121 Friendship Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Sun Garden
Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 17, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford