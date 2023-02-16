Kitchen Inspections: Feb. 9-15

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

Feb. 15

Fair Street Elementary School

Location: 695 Fair St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

McEver Arts Academy

Location: 3265 Montgomery Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Fairfield Inn and Suites

Location: 1755 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

McDonald’s #35656

Location: 2010 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Taco Bell #030345

Location: 1957 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Haydee’s Cafe

Location: 3204 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Papa Jack’s Country Kitchen

Location: 2200 Friendship Road, Buford

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Cherokee Bluff Middle School

Location: 5458 Union Circle, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Los Arcos Bar and Grill Restaurant

Location: 6031 Main St., Lula

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Feb. 14

Taqueria El Amigo

Location: 425 Atlanta Highway, Suite 8, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy

Location: 1340 Enota Ave., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Feb. 13

International House of Pancakes #4409

Location: 430 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Burger King #13983

Location: 4778 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Respados El Peustos

Location: 2121 Athens Highway, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Orient Express

Location: 302 Shallowford Road, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Papa John’s #2973

Location: 4605 Elk Ridge Court, Flowery Branch

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Domino’s #8892

Location: 1122 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 300, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Sonic #5756

Location: 7425 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Feb. 10

Buffalo’s Cafe

Location: 3446 Winder Highway, Suite 101, Flowery Branch

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Lyman Hall Elementary School

Location: 2150 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Iron House Catering & Events

Location: 5540 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

787 Hacienda

Location: 787 Hospital Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

The Taco Guy

Location: 4949 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 100, Buford

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Whole Being Cafe

Location: 5510 Main St., Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

The Black Pig BBQ & Grill

Location: 5825 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 81, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Mr. Pollo A La Brasa Roja

Location: 1870 Atlanta Highway, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 82, Grade: B

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Feb. 9

Lanier Elementary School

Location: 4782 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Dari Spot

Location: 4841 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Georgia Mountain Food Bank

Location: 1642 Calvary Industrial Drive, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Gainesville High School

Location: 830 Century Place, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Dottie’s Kitchen:

Location: 6443 Cleveland Highway, Clermont

Score: 74, Grade: C

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Peyton’s Pie Company

Location: 118 Main St., Suite E, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Bojangles #985

Location: 2121 Friendship Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Sun Garden

Location: 3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 17, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford