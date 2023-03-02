Kitchen Inspections: Feb. 23-March 1

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
March 1
Sidney’s Restaurant
Location: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 86, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Sweet Magnolias
Location: 118 Main St. SW, Suite 10, Gainesville
Score:97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Firehouse Subs #409
Location: 333 Shallowford Road, Suite D, Gainesville
Score: 82, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Fighting Geese Coffee Bar @ Academic Building 4
Location: 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Happy China
Location: 2458 Limestone Parkway, Suite D, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Feb. 28
Flowery Branch High School
Location: 4450 Hog Mountain Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Delizio
Location: 5458 McEver Road, Suite C-4, Flowery Branch
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Feb. 27
Spout Springs School of Enrichment
Location: 6640 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Buford Corn Maze
Location: 4470 Bennett Road, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Chef Joel Coco Cabana
Location: 3640 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Chicken Salad Chick #75
Location: 1122 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 500, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
La Michoacana Dulces Antojitos
Location: 2415 Old Cornelia Highway, Suite C, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Feb. 24
Dunkin’ Donuts
Location: 3629 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
WNB Factory
Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Suite 200, Flowery Branch
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
J. Christopher’s
Location: 5857 Spout Springs Road, Suite 306, Flowery Branch
Score: 91, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
McDonald’s #38980
Location: 5915 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Sumo Hibachi & Wings
Location: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 102-A, Gainesville
Score: 89, Grade: B
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Pizza Hut #4810
Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road, Suite A4, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Pearl’s Tea
Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite T20, Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Monstruo Botanas
Location: 1305 Industrial Blvd., Suite B, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Feb. 23
Pupuseria El Guanaco Mex Grill
Location: 3616 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Le Mejor De Michoacan #4
Location: 730 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite B, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Towneplace Suites Gainesville
Location: 1745 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Marco’s Pizza #8126
Location: 1294 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 102, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Don Arepacho
Location: 2322 Browns Bridge Road, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: AInspector: Liz Clifford