By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Feb. 23-March 1
10282022 TAQUERIA 8.jpg

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

March 1

Sidney’s Restaurant

Location: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 86, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Sweet Magnolias

Location: 118 Main St. SW, Suite 10, Gainesville

Score:97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Firehouse Subs #409

Location: 333 Shallowford Road, Suite D, Gainesville

Score: 82, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Fighting Geese Coffee Bar @ Academic Building 4

Location: 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Happy China

Location: 2458 Limestone Parkway, Suite D, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Feb. 28

Flowery Branch High School

Location: 4450 Hog Mountain Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Delizio

Location: 5458 McEver Road, Suite C-4, Flowery Branch

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Feb. 27

Spout Springs School of Enrichment

Location: 6640 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Buford Corn Maze

Location: 4470 Bennett Road, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Chef Joel Coco Cabana

Location: 3640 Wallis Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Chicken Salad Chick #75

Location: 1122 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 500, Gainesville

Score: 94, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

La Michoacana Dulces Antojitos

Location: 2415 Old Cornelia Highway, Suite C, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Feb. 24

Dunkin’ Donuts

Location: 3629 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

WNB Factory

Location: 7380 Spout Springs Road, Suite 200, Flowery Branch

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

J. Christopher’s

Location: 5857 Spout Springs Road, Suite 306, Flowery Branch

Score: 91, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

McDonald’s #38980

Location: 5915 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Sumo Hibachi & Wings

Location: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 102-A, Gainesville

Score: 89, Grade: B

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Pizza Hut #4810

Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road, Suite A4, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Pearl’s Tea

Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite T20, Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Monstruo Botanas

Location: 1305 Industrial Blvd., Suite B, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Feb. 23

Pupuseria El Guanaco Mex Grill

Location: 3616 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Le Mejor De Michoacan #4

Location: 730 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite B, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Towneplace Suites Gainesville

Location: 1745 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Marco’s Pizza #8126

Location: 1294 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 102, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Don Arepacho

Location: 2322 Browns Bridge Road, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford