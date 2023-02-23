By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Feb. 16-22
The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).

Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office. 

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

Feb. 22

Riverbend Elementary

Location: 1742 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

New Holland Core Knowledge Academy

Location: 170 Barn St., Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Shane’s Rib Shack #249

Location: 610 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Panera Bread

Location: 625 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Chipotle Mexican Grill #3870

Location: 604 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

New Holland Nutrition

Location: 610 White Sulphur Road, Suite 200, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Dunkin #363606

Location: 4033 Winder Way, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Feb. 21

Dairy Queen

Location: 229 Shallowford Road, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Dunkin Donuts

Location: 504 Queen City Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Tacos Silao

Location: 2159 Browns Bridge Road, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspection: DeShayla Bush

Bubble Bees Tea

Location: 333 Shallowford Road, Suite B, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Paddock Grill/Proof of the Pudding at Road Atlanta

Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Wendy’s #0400

Location: 4219 Martin Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Feb. 20

Curt’s Restaurant

Location: 3440 Branch Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 98, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Zaxby’s #12-201

Location: 1332 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Outback Steakhouse #1123

Location: 655 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Location: 333 Shallowford Road, Suite A, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Feb. 17

Hall County Jail

Location: 1700 Barber Road, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Gainesville Middle School

Location: 1581 Community Way, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Marisqueria Playa Azul

Location: 1736 Atlanta Highway, Suite 500-700, Gainesville

Score: 71, Grade: C

Inspector: Liz Clifford

The Venue at Friendship Springs

Location: 7340 Friendship Springs Blvd., Flowery Branch

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Gorditas Y Burritos Correas

Location: 2888 Browns Bridge Road, Suite B, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Zuarepa

Location: 975 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 12, Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Pure Pho & Grill

Location: 833 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 210, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Feb. 16

Vinny’s New York Pizza & Grill

Location: 4977 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 102 & 103, Buford

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Gainesville Exploration Academy

Location: 1145 McEver Road, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Pupuseria El Guanaquito

Location: 1228 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville

Score: 93, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Hibachi Buffet

Location: 1500 Browns Bridge Road, Suite 117, Gainesville

Score: 88, Grade: B

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Golden Phoenix

Location: 4850 Golden Parkway, Suite 3C, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush