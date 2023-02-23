Kitchen Inspections: Feb. 16-22

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
Feb. 22
Riverbend Elementary
Location: 1742 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
New Holland Core Knowledge Academy
Location: 170 Barn St., Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Shane’s Rib Shack #249
Location: 610 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Panera Bread
Location: 625 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Chipotle Mexican Grill #3870
Location: 604 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
New Holland Nutrition
Location: 610 White Sulphur Road, Suite 200, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Dunkin #363606
Location: 4033 Winder Way, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Feb. 21
Dairy Queen
Location: 229 Shallowford Road, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Dunkin Donuts
Location: 504 Queen City Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Tacos Silao
Location: 2159 Browns Bridge Road, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspection: DeShayla Bush
Bubble Bees Tea
Location: 333 Shallowford Road, Suite B, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Paddock Grill/Proof of the Pudding at Road Atlanta
Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Wendy’s #0400
Location: 4219 Martin Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Feb. 20
Curt’s Restaurant
Location: 3440 Branch Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 98, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Zaxby’s #12-201
Location: 1332 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Outback Steakhouse #1123
Location: 655 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Location: 333 Shallowford Road, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Feb. 17
Hall County Jail
Location: 1700 Barber Road, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Gainesville Middle School
Location: 1581 Community Way, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Marisqueria Playa Azul
Location: 1736 Atlanta Highway, Suite 500-700, Gainesville
Score: 71, Grade: C
Inspector: Liz Clifford
The Venue at Friendship Springs
Location: 7340 Friendship Springs Blvd., Flowery Branch
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Gorditas Y Burritos Correas
Location: 2888 Browns Bridge Road, Suite B, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Zuarepa
Location: 975 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 12, Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Pure Pho & Grill
Location: 833 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 210, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Feb. 16
Vinny’s New York Pizza & Grill
Location: 4977 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 102 & 103, Buford
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Gainesville Exploration Academy
Location: 1145 McEver Road, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Pupuseria El Guanaquito
Location: 1228 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville
Score: 93, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Hibachi Buffet
Location: 1500 Browns Bridge Road, Suite 117, Gainesville
Score: 88, Grade: B
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Golden Phoenix
Location: 4850 Golden Parkway, Suite 3C, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush