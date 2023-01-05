Kitchen Inspections: Dec. 30-Jan. 5

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
Jan. 4
Game Changer
Location: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Jan. 3
Taqueria Y Pupuseria La Union
Location: 272 Dawsonville Highway, Suite A, Gainesville
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Dec. 30
Burger King #1026
Location: 403 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 94, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Subway #3322
Location: 1260 Candler Road, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Location: 1122 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 100, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu