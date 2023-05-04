Kitchen Inspections: April 27-May 3

A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.



Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.

The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.

May 3

McDonald’s Restaurant #24613

Location: 4810 Golden Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

China Garden

Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite L12, Flowery Branch

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

Hampton Inn & Suites

Location: 4660 Holland Dam Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Senor Fiesta

Location: 4110 Cleveland Highway, Suite A-B, Gainesville

Score: 90, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Total Assets Auction

Location: 6944 Holly Springs Road, Lula

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Papa John’s #4523

Location: 1943 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 300, Gainesville

Score: 92, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Taco Mac #040

Location: 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 101, Gainesville

Score: 96, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

The Draztic Aztec - Base of Operations

Location: 3761 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

May 2

Bluefin Hibachi & Sushi

Location: 1642 Park Hill Drive, Suite A & B, Gainesville

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: DeShayla Bush

May 1

El Sombrero #5

Location: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 136, Gainesville

Score: 87, Grade: B

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Zaxby’s #08501

Location: 4906 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Mario’s Pizza and Wings

Location: 6168 Gaines Ferry Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Peyton’s Pie Company

Location: 5609 Main St., Suite A, Flowery Branch

Score: 95, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

The Collegiate Grill

Location: 220 Main St., Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

April 28

Chicopee Woods Ag Center

Location: 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville

Score: 99, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Midway Funnel Cake #1 at Lakeshore Mall

Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Authentic Mexican at Lakeshore Mall

Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Midway Pizza at Lakeshore Mall

Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Midway Popcorn at Lakeshore Mall

Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Fresh Cut Fry at Lakeshore Mall

Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

April 27

Hoschton Coffee Company at Road Atlanta

Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu

Sonny’s BBQ at Road Atlanta

Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Starbucks #632

Location: 4025 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Proof of the Pudding at Road Atlanta

Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Liz Clifford

Paddock Grill/Proof of the Pudding at Road Atlanta

Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton

Score: 97, Grade: A

Inspector: Libby Harrell

Rise Up Nutrition Club

Location: 4005 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh

Mrs. Rosa Latin Kitchen at Road Atlanta

Location: 5300 Winder Highway

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kierstan Green

Wendy’s #0400

Location: 4219 Martin Road, Flowery Branch

Score: 100, Grade: A

Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh