Kitchen Inspections: April 27-May 3

The following are among the food service establishments inspected by the Hall County Environmental Health Department. Food service establishments are given a letter grade that coincides with a percentile: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” (69 and below).
Inspections (and their frequency) of a food service establishment are conducted based on risk categorization. The risk type is determined by the menu items served, the food preparation processes performed and the previous food safety history in the food service establishment.
A new food service establishment that has never served food must score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. When a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be posted in public view at all times.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. Copies of the rules are available at the Hall County Environmental Health Office.
The rules and regulations are also available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Hall County Environmental Health Department at 770-531-3973.
May 3
McDonald’s Restaurant #24613
Location: 4810 Golden Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
China Garden
Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Suite L12, Flowery Branch
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
Hampton Inn & Suites
Location: 4660 Holland Dam Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Senor Fiesta
Location: 4110 Cleveland Highway, Suite A-B, Gainesville
Score: 90, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Total Assets Auction
Location: 6944 Holly Springs Road, Lula
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Papa John’s #4523
Location: 1943 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 300, Gainesville
Score: 92, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Taco Mac #040
Location: 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Suite 101, Gainesville
Score: 96, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
The Draztic Aztec - Base of Operations
Location: 3761 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
May 2
Bluefin Hibachi & Sushi
Location: 1642 Park Hill Drive, Suite A & B, Gainesville
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: DeShayla Bush
May 1
El Sombrero #5
Location: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 136, Gainesville
Score: 87, Grade: B
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Zaxby’s #08501
Location: 4906 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Mario’s Pizza and Wings
Location: 6168 Gaines Ferry Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Peyton’s Pie Company
Location: 5609 Main St., Suite A, Flowery Branch
Score: 95, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
The Collegiate Grill
Location: 220 Main St., Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
April 28
Chicopee Woods Ag Center
Location: 1855 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville
Score: 99, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Midway Funnel Cake #1 at Lakeshore Mall
Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Authentic Mexican at Lakeshore Mall
Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Midway Pizza at Lakeshore Mall
Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Midway Popcorn at Lakeshore Mall
Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Fresh Cut Fry at Lakeshore Mall
Location: 150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
April 27
Hoschton Coffee Company at Road Atlanta
Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Adetayo Adewolu
Sonny’s BBQ at Road Atlanta
Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Starbucks #632
Location: 4025 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Proof of the Pudding at Road Atlanta
Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Liz Clifford
Paddock Grill/Proof of the Pudding at Road Atlanta
Location: 5300 Winder Highway, Braselton
Score: 97, Grade: A
Inspector: Libby Harrell
Rise Up Nutrition Club
Location: 4005 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kobi Sisengchanh
Mrs. Rosa Latin Kitchen at Road Atlanta
Location: 5300 Winder Highway
Score: 100, Grade: A
Inspector: Kierstan Green
Wendy’s #0400
Location: 4219 Martin Road, Flowery Branch
Score: 100, Grade: AInspector: Kobi Sisengchanh