Kilwins Chocolates set to bring handmade confections to downtown Gainesville

Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream is slated to open in 2023, under the ownership of franchisees Jeff and Genia Reid, who are longtime Hall County residents.

“Kilwins is where people celebrate, vacation and share the experience of life and coming together, and we are thrilled with our plans to locate a Kilwins store on the square in Gainesville,” the Reids said in a press release. “Kilwins offers a very special nostalgic Americana setting, and a ‘family’ heritage, providing our customers with high quality products and warm, friendly customer service, and we are proud to bring this heritage to Gainesville.”

Along with the franchise’s heritage chocolate and ice cream, many standard Kilwins items will be made in the forthcoming store, the Reids said, including fudge, caramel corn and brittle and caramel apples.

These items are made with premium ingredients and original recipes dating back to the 1940s, according to the Reids.

Kilwins operates 170 stores across 24 states — including outposts in Dahlonega, Alpharetta and Atlanta — pointing to a “track record of success,” according to the company’s director of franchising and real estate Brian Crawford.

“Kilwins success depends on caring franchisee/store owners and their teams delivering outstanding service to bring the Kilwins brand to life,” Crawford stated. “We believe that locating a Kilwins store on the square in Gainesville will be a great addition to our store lineup and bring energy to the square.”

Echoed by Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon, the addition of Kilwins to the square “continues the all-star lineup we have seen from Gainesville Renaissance.”

Also set to move into the development are restaurants Taqueria Tsunami and Cotto, and men’s clothing outlet Onward Reserve.

According to Gainesville Renaissance owner Doug Ivester, Kilwins’ unique architecture, interior design and offering of handmade confections and ice cream constitute the “perfect fit” for both Gainesville Renaissance and the downtown square.

“From the day Gainesville Renaissance Building was conceived, we intended to bring only the highest quality tenants to our spaces,” Ivester said. “The service provided by Jeff and Genia Reid will match the first class nature of Kilwins.”