‘It’s my love language.’ Gainesville chef aims to ‘wow’ diners with plant-based cuisine

“At first it was like, ‘Oh no, what are we going to eat?’ And that is what led me to going to culinary school,” Peters said. “I have two adult sons who were like, ‘No way. What are we going to eat when we come home to your house for Thanksgiving? We’re not going to eat tofu, Mom.’ That was not acceptable to me. I’ve always been a lover of cooking — it’s my love language. I wanted to make sure my kids wanted to come home, and not only come home and eat, but bring their friends home to eat.”



And such is the case, according to Peters. Not only did her sons fall in love with her plant-based menu; they adopted the lifestyle, too.

It’s been six years since the Peters clan made the switch. Back then, they didn’t know any other herbivores and had to count on monthly treks to the DeKalb County Farmers Market for plant-based butters, egg substitutes and other everyday ingredients they couldn’t find on the local grocery shelves.

A lot has changed since then, and Peters said she can choose between three grocery stores all within a mile of her Gainesville address and stocked with plant-based pantry staples.

“People think, ‘I’m going to have to go to some place far away to buy these ingredients.’ No, you don’t,” Peters said. “They’re right where you shop. You just need to know how to find them. And once you learn, it’s super easy.”