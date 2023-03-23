‘It’s just what we do.’ At this Gainesville Waffle House, customers get treated like family

On the crew at Waffle House #1543 on Dawsonville Highway are six women that have made the popular 24-hour restaurant feel like the kitchen at your favorite relative’s house.



Tracy Brady, Connie Chavez, Lisa Jones, Jennifer Kendrick, Anne Palomino and Jordan Renfroe have worked together for various lengths of time and, during that period, have created a home away from home for both the customers and for themselves.

According to the staff, the friendly chatter most mornings is part of the reason why the familiar faces of customers keep coming back. The feeling is mutual, it seems, as all of the women counted the customers as one reason why they have worked at Store #1543 as long as they have.

“Our priority is our customers and we want to make them feel special,” Jones, 58, the most senior member of the crew, explained. “It’s the customers that make this Waffle House so special.”

“We treat people like family; it’s just what we do,” Kendrick, a unit manager at the store for nearly three years, said of the mutually agreed upon customer protocol.

“They know us and we know them,” said Palomino, who has worked at the store for seven years and with the company for 24. “They listen to us and we listen to them. We like to joke around and have a good old time with our customers.”

For some customers, there isn’t much that needs to be said when they make their way to their seats, according to Brady, who started her first shift for the company in 1981.

“With a lot of our customers, we know what they are going to have before they even sit down,” Brady said.