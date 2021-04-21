The Inked Pig looks to expand restaurant with speakeasy-inspired space

The Inked Pig may undergo a metamorphosis this summer, one that involves more seating and a speakeasy-inspired setting.



Co-owners Andrew Elliott and Jimmy Ellis have plans to lease the building next door and connect it to their Gainesville barbecue restaurant located on Main Street. Elliott explained that this expansion would double the customer capacity to 120 and create the opportunity for a full bar and lounge space.

“We’re wanting to feature high-end craft cocktails and high-end bourbons, scotches and whiskey,” he said.