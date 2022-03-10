How Harvest Kitchen is helping orphans in Ukraine

As Ukraine remains under siege by Russian forces, one Gainesville restaurant is rising to action.

Throughout March, Harvest Kitchen is donating the profits of this month’s tapas, brunch and drink specials to Shade for Children, a ministry caring for orphans in Ukraine. The organization is currently in “full first-aid mode” amid the country’s Russian invasion, providing support to refugees, food parcels for foster families and supplemental resources for government orphanages.

The menu includes shrimp and tomato linguines, fish and chips, a seasonal burrata dish, horchata tres leches cake, an egg and pancetta breakfast sandwich, housemade blood orange and grapefruit mimosas and pinot grigio.

According to Harvest’s catering director Julia Still, about 90% of the restaurant’s staff have been missionaries at one point or another, including herself and executive chef Myles Willman, whose friendship was forged in the mission field.

“That’s kind of the thread that connects all of us and why we’re working together at Harvest,” Still said.

According to Still, Harvest’s managerial staff hold weekly leadership meetings to discuss restaurant operations and other particulars, but the one held Feb. 25, the day after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, took on a different tone.