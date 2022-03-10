How Harvest Kitchen is helping orphans in Ukraine

Harvest Kitchen
What: The restaurant is donating the profits from its March specials to orphan care ministry Shade for Children in Ukraine
When: All month
Where: 601 S. Enota Drive, Suite O, Gainesville
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. SundayMore info: harvestcateringco.com/restaurant or facebook.com/HarvestKitchenGA
As Ukraine remains under siege by Russian forces, one Gainesville restaurant is rising to action.
Throughout March, Harvest Kitchen is donating the profits of this month’s tapas, brunch and drink specials to Shade for Children, a ministry caring for orphans in Ukraine. The organization is currently in “full first-aid mode” amid the country’s Russian invasion, providing support to refugees, food parcels for foster families and supplemental resources for government orphanages.
The menu includes shrimp and tomato linguines, fish and chips, a seasonal burrata dish, horchata tres leches cake, an egg and pancetta breakfast sandwich, housemade blood orange and grapefruit mimosas and pinot grigio.
According to Harvest’s catering director Julia Still, about 90% of the restaurant’s staff have been missionaries at one point or another, including herself and executive chef Myles Willman, whose friendship was forged in the mission field.
“That’s kind of the thread that connects all of us and why we’re working together at Harvest,” Still said.
According to Still, Harvest’s managerial staff hold weekly leadership meetings to discuss restaurant operations and other particulars, but the one held Feb. 25, the day after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, took on a different tone.
“It was just impossible to talk about anything else — we couldn’t not talk about what was happening in Ukraine,” Still said. “It felt difficult and heavy to even try to think about food or Brussels sprouts. Nothing else seemed to matter in that moment; it was a moment in time when everything grinded to a halt and the most important thing was what was happening in Ukraine and the people of Ukraine. It was kind of a no-brainer that we had to do something and started asking, ‘What can we actually tangibly do in this season that we’re in with the resources and platform and talents that we have?’ And that’s when we landed on what we can do instead of focusing on the overwhelming (sense) of what we can’t do.”
Thus, the idea of using Harvest as a platform for advocacy was born.
“We’d talked about just donating some money, but we wanted to do something where we could advocate (and) bring awareness to yes, there’s a war going on, but there’s also actual people being affected by this war and how we can help that part of the situation,” Willman said.
For Harvest Kitchen, the crisis hits close to home. Former employee Allina Robie, who helped launch the restaurant in 2020, moved to western Ukraine about a month before the war ensued to serve and advocate for orphaned children full-time, partnering with Shade for Children.
Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Robie’s work has expanded to include resource support for vulnerable families, orphanages and those fleeing other parts of Ukraine.
“It was pulling at our heartstrings … because we’ve got one of our friends, boots on the ground, actually experiencing this crisis,” Still said.
Still maintains regular contact with Robie, who was unable to be reached by The Times, and said that western Ukraine has not yet experienced military action, though Robie has received instructions from the government on what to do in the event of an air raid. The region has, however, seen an influx of individuals from eastern and central Ukraine in search of asylum.
Throughout the crisis, Robie has been posting regular updates to her Instagram account, @allinakay.
According to Still, Harvest broke its record for sales over a single weekend last Thursday through Sunday, collecting just over $650 to donate to Shade for Children at the end of the month.
“It’s been really encouraging to see the way Gainesville has shown up and is responding to this and coming alongside in the little bit that we can do,” Still said. “It definitely would have been simpler to send a donation and we could have just done that discreetly, but it felt like a great opportunity to use our platform to continue to bring to the surface what’s happening in Ukraine. It’s really easy, with our news cycles here, for things to phase out while there’s still crises happening on the ground.”
Guests who aren’t interested in trying one of the specials but are wanting to support the cause can ask their server to tack a custom charge onto their bill. They can also donate to Shade for Children or Robie directly.