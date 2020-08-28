How this Flowery Branch boiled peanut stand carries on a family legacy

When Annette Attaway McDonald sets up her boiled peanut stand in Hall County, she never forgets to bring a photo of her late father, Bill Attaway.

“Everybody called my daddy ‘Pop the Peanut Man,’” Annette recounted. “I have a picture of him with an old peanut wagon. I keep him with me.”

Each week, she travels around Hall County to the Flowery Branch and Gainesville farmers markets, alongside Johnny McDonald, her husband and co-owner of the business. The recipe for their salted boiled peanuts comes from Annette’s father, who used to run a peanut stand.