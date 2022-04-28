An homage to Grandma: Gainesville cake artist bakes Southern hospitality, nostalgia with a twist

Although the family’s matriarch died while Brader was in middle school, the legacy of a woman who nourished her loved ones through homemade foodstuff prevails.

“It’s still bringing back that home taste, that comfort that you remember having as a kid at Grandma’s house — everything was fresh, everything was so flavorful,” Brader said.

According to Brader, many of the recipes housed by Zell’s Cottage Bakery stem from Grandma Zell’s own kitchen. Though some have been tweaked or “modernized” over the years, some continue to withstand the test of time — like a tried and true brown sugar banana pound cake and Zell’s famous carrot cake.

“Those two are hands-down the best reflection of me learning to bake through my mom and my grandmother,” Brader said. “There is no carrot cake like my grandmother’s carrot cake — just the smell of it coming out of the oven brings back so many memories. I swear, it is the best smell in the world. I can’t change it — there’s nothing I would ever do to even consider changing that recipe.”

A wife and mother of three, Brader is a one-woman show as far as Zell’s goes — but she’s hardly a one-trick pony. She’s single handedly Zell’s Cottage Bakery’s tech guru, communications director, procurement manager and cake and cookie artist extraordinaire.