Healthy, convenient bites coming to South Hall by way of Antebellum

After some newfound health issues pressed Antebellum and Peyton’s Pie Company owner Nicholas St. Clair and his wife to alter their family’s eating habits, they found their options to be few and far between in the local foodscape.

So, the restaurateur is launching his own hub for healthy, convenient and affordable bites: Revive.

Aimed to launch within the next six to 12 months, the takeaway meal service concept will be a branch of Antebellum, operating from the fine dining locale’s kitchen before it comes to life in the afternoons.