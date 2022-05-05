Healthy, convenient bites coming to South Hall by way of Antebellum

After some newfound health issues pressed Antebellum and Peyton’s Pie Company owner Nicholas St. Clair and his wife to alter their family’s eating habits, they found their options to be few and far between in the local foodscape.
So, the restaurateur is launching his own hub for healthy, convenient and affordable bites: Revive.
Aimed to launch within the next six to 12 months, the takeaway meal service concept will be a branch of Antebellum, operating from the fine dining locale’s kitchen before it comes to life in the afternoons.
“I just don’t think there’s a lot of options for health and convenience at the same time,” he said. “As well as being artfully crafted food that’s cooked correctly, not processed or anything like that. I think it’s a need that the community has and I don’t know of anybody that’s really filled it appropriately; I’m hoping that we can do that.”
While St. Clair doesn’t anticipate Revive housing a particularly large or complicated menu, he’s designing it to feature a little bit of everything, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free bites.
Revive’s menu may also include some simple Antebellum favorites, such as pimento cheese, barbecue and pickles.
The meals will be oven- and microwave-ready and come with instructions for at-home preparation.
“We’re going to have some options for everybody,” St. Clair said. “I just thought, ‘What better way to help people and help my own family by providing some healthy, homemade stuff that’s affordable for everybody?’ The fun part is the sky’s the limit.”
For St. Clair, bringing “wholesome, healthy food” to the community’s table is personal.
“I told myself as I got into my early 40s that I was going to get it together and get in shape,” St. Clair said. “That’s another part of it — seeing these people that are my age that are struggling to find healthy, good food and food that’s going to nourish you and take care of you. I just think people are having a hard time with that. I know I am, and if I don’t make it myself, I can’t find it anywhere. So why not just make it for everybody?”