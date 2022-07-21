‘Hang out and have a cupcake’: Cake shop set to sweeten downtown Gainesville

In addition to basic bakery staples, Acuna’s Cake Shoppe will offer “gourmet” and seasonal flavors, as well as a loyalty program with deals and discounts for frequent visitors. Diane hopes to eventually add coffee to the menu as well.



Acuna’s boasts a diverse flavor portfolio, from classic white and buttery yellow to key lime and vanilla strawberry swirl.

According to Diane, a lot of Acuna’s customers gravitate toward “White Wedding” cake — a white cake with raspberry filling and almond buttercream — although her personal favorite is cookies and cream — a devil’s food cake with Oreo buttercream.

A new flavor will be joining the bakery’s tried-and-true staples when the doors open: pineapple upside-down cake, which will be coined “Abuelita’s Favorite” in homage to Joel’s grandmother who died earlier this year.

Those with an insatiable sweet tooth can get their fix through the bakery’s cupcake of the month club, which will secure them one specialty cupcake — or another flavor of their choosing — per month for a yearly cost of $35.

August’s specialty flavor is set to be peanut butter and jelly as a nod to the start of the school year.

Customers can take their treats to-go, or sit down and stay awhile to savor each bite there at the bakery.

“It just feels more intimate than walking into a supermarket bakery,” Diane said. “We wanted a space that’s very welcoming and inviting, that people feel comfortable to come in, hang out and have a cupcake. We’re excited to be able to do more with the community and offer more to people other than just brides and grooms — everyday people.”