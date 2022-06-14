Grubs Market is in the final phase of construction. Here’s when it’s slated to welcome customers

The brainchild of brothers-in-law Daniel Stribling and Robert Turner, Stribling said he’d been housing the idea in the back of his mind for about 15 years when the pandemic spurred some self-reflection and he “finally got up the nerve” to take the plunge.

The emergence of a farm to table market in Gainesville, according to Turner, is long overdue.

As a consumer, Turner said he’s often relied on butcher shops in Flowery Branch and Braselton to find high-quality, custom-cut meats for grilling out.

“If you look at any kind of main city or main hub, they have multiple offerings; here, they have a couple of offerings … and then it’s just your big-box grocery,” Turner said. “What we’ve kind of noticed traveling as a family (is) everywhere we go that has a lake community or anything like that always has extra or unique offerings. Gainesville is ready for that. It’s a need.”

The feedback garnered so far indicates other consumers share the same feelings.

“People have told us, ‘We’re excited to have Grubs because it will be stuff that we can’t get anywhere else,’” Turner said. “I think it’s twofold; as a consumer, we couldn’t get what we wanted here, so we’re trying to bring that to the rest of the people.”

According to Stribling, the entire market has been designed from a consumer standpoint.

Drawing from their own experiences, the partners considered what they like and dislike most about the grocery shopping and tailored Grubs to deliver not just high-quality goods, but a high-quality experience for its customers.

“What do we not like about grocery shopping? A lot of it is overwhelming, there’s way too many choices (and) it can get complex as far as there’s not a lot of take and bake items,” Stribling said. “So we’ve tried to flip that on its head and say, ‘OK, what can we get in and get out quickly?’ We’ve designed this from a consumer standpoint in that people can come in and be in and out in five minutes.”

According to Turner, Gurbs’ stance on quality extends to customer service as well.

“We really want to focus on an easy, happy, fun shopping experience,” Turner said. “We’re extremely focused on making sure the customer is always happy when they leave here, they got what they wanted, the service was impeccable, maybe they learned something or maybe they’re trying something new.”