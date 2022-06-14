Grubs Market is in the final phase of construction. Here’s when it’s slated to welcome customers

The final renovation phase is underway for the old warehouse that’s set to become Gainesville’s newest hub for locally curated meats, cheeses, produce and other specialty items.
Grubs Market, which secured tax allocation district funds from the city council earlier this year, is slated to open Aug. 1.
The brainchild of brothers-in-law Daniel Stribling and Robert Turner, Stribling said he’d been housing the idea in the back of his mind for about 15 years when the pandemic spurred some self-reflection and he “finally got up the nerve” to take the plunge.
The emergence of a farm to table market in Gainesville, according to Turner, is long overdue.
As a consumer, Turner said he’s often relied on butcher shops in Flowery Branch and Braselton to find high-quality, custom-cut meats for grilling out.
“If you look at any kind of main city or main hub, they have multiple offerings; here, they have a couple of offerings … and then it’s just your big-box grocery,” Turner said. “What we’ve kind of noticed traveling as a family (is) everywhere we go that has a lake community or anything like that always has extra or unique offerings. Gainesville is ready for that. It’s a need.”
The feedback garnered so far indicates other consumers share the same feelings.
“People have told us, ‘We’re excited to have Grubs because it will be stuff that we can’t get anywhere else,’” Turner said. “I think it’s twofold; as a consumer, we couldn’t get what we wanted here, so we’re trying to bring that to the rest of the people.”
According to Stribling, the entire market has been designed from a consumer standpoint.
Drawing from their own experiences, the partners considered what they like and dislike most about the grocery shopping and tailored Grubs to deliver not just high-quality goods, but a high-quality experience for its customers.
“What do we not like about grocery shopping? A lot of it is overwhelming, there’s way too many choices (and) it can get complex as far as there’s not a lot of take and bake items,” Stribling said. “So we’ve tried to flip that on its head and say, ‘OK, what can we get in and get out quickly?’ We’ve designed this from a consumer standpoint in that people can come in and be in and out in five minutes.”
According to Turner, Gurbs’ stance on quality extends to customer service as well.
“We really want to focus on an easy, happy, fun shopping experience,” Turner said. “We’re extremely focused on making sure the customer is always happy when they leave here, they got what they wanted, the service was impeccable, maybe they learned something or maybe they’re trying something new.”
Grubs is collaborating with local farmers to offer dairy products, poultry, pork and beef as well as seafood fresh from the coast.
Produce will also be sourced as locally as possible when in season, Stribling added.
By the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s standards adopted with the 2008 Food, Conservation and Energy Act, locally and regionally food products can only travel less than 400 miles from their origin or within the state in which they were produced.
While chain retailers may source their meats from a far-flung variety of places, Turner said Grubs is sticking close to home.
“The commoditized big-box stores, they just have big buyers and they get massive amounts of meat in,” Turner said. “It could be from the U.S., it could be from South America, Canada, it could be from a whole host of different places. But for us, we really wanted to focus on Georgia, (the) Southeast and sustainability. I think that’s another flair that will hit it home with people: ‘I’m supporting Georgia,’ or ‘I’m supporting the guy down the street.’”
Patrons of Grubs Market will also find The Colored Egg Bakery whipping up its infamous sticky buns and other sweet treats on site.
The market will also offer “Old World-style” charcuterie cured in Atlanta, craft beer and boutique wines.
Though “boutique” often carries the same connotation as “expensive,” at Grubs it’s quite the contrary.
“I wouldn’t want anyone to feel excluded,” Stribling said. “‘Boutique’ doesn’t necessarily always mean ‘expensive.’ Of course with inflation, we’ve got to stay competitive. But we’ve price shopped everything we’re carrying and we’re in line with pretty much everybody else.”
Turner added Grubs aims to offer “something for everybody. We’re really trying to target anyone who wants a ready-to-go meal or really good cut of meat. I don’t think we have one group we’re trying to target; we’re trying to target everybody that would like to try high-quality (food items) for a good, reasonable price. We’re definitely not trying to be outlandish or anything like that.”
While folks await the market’s grand opening at 511 Main St., they can get a taste of some of its offerings via monthly subscription boxes or custom meal kits, available at grubsmarket.com.
And if, when the doors open, customers don’t find what they’re looking for, they’re encouraged to let the owners know.
“We want our customers to be honest with us,” Stribling said. “If they want something that they don’t see, they can come to us and we can get it. We’re open to whatever our customers want, and we’re going to sell what our customers want. We’re ready to have that relationship with our customers.”