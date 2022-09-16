‘Growing a legacy’: Flowery Branch resident plans to open winery in homage to family roots

The site plan for a 2,000-square-foot, two-story tasting room is awaiting the county’s approval. If it receives the green light, Walton said he’ll be ready to break ground, assuming he encounters no supply chain kinks when securing the materials for the metal structure.

A percolation test was completed on the property last week and Walton is awaiting the results, which he anticipates presenting to the county along with the site plan in the coming weeks. A date has not yet been set, Walton told The Times Sept. 15.

Walton is in the midst of the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau application process.

If things go according to plan, Walton anticipates opening the winery to patrons in early spring 2023.

The winery was on track to go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners in 2017, with a proposed zoning change that would allow the winery to also function as an event venue, but Walton pulled the request in the face of likely rejection, he told The Times upon the withdrawal.

At the time, Walton said the withdrawal wouldn’t alter his plans for the winery itself, and he’s continued to forge ahead.

Growing on the 5-acre lot are American-European hybrid wine grapes Lenoir, a red, and Villard blanc, a white. Both are disease-resistant against Pierce’s disease, a bacterial disease of grape caused by a strain of the bacterium Xylella fastidiosa that poses harm to vineyards in the Southeast, according to the University of Georgia Extension office.

“It’s not as simple as just buying some cabernet sauvignon and putting them in the ground,” Walton said. “We have to grow hybrids, something that has some American genetics that gives disease resistance. Because in our area, unfortunately, at our altitude and in this region … if you have a vine with 100% European genetics, like a chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon, (and) an insect drinks from plants that have that bacteria and bites (one of your vines), it transmits it. There’s no cure for it; it’ll kill your vine.”

The Lenoir grape, according to Walton, produces a dark red wine that, though not authentically European, is a convincing substitute.

“When you drink it, you wouldn’t know that it’s not 100% European — it tastes very European. It will fit right in with anything else that you’re going to drink,” he said.