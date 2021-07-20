This Gainesville couple is bringing King of Pops into backyards and event venues

“My background is event planning and also restaurant operations, so this is my dream come true,” Emily said. “ … We’re spending our weekends at events and concerts and breweries. It’s just a fun experience overall.”



Unlike the local establishments like Downtown Drafts that sell King of Pops popsicles in their stores, Emily and Michael take the product to people with their cart.

As a part of the Neighborhood Partner Program, the co-owners are not franchisees, but instead resellers of the popsicles. Emily said the Atlanta-based company tried this new type of venture in 2020, to help expand its reach into communities during the pandemic.

Since starting up their business in June, the couple has wheeled their cart to a range of venues, including the Beach Bash at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, Braselton Town Green and private gatherings.

“It’s just fantastic to be able to hand the goods directly to the consumer and just see the enjoyment from that,” Michael said.