Gainesville brewery marks 7th year of business with ‘Best Beer’ award

Secured days before the seventh anniversary of the brewery’s first production batch on March 21, the winning brew is a seasonal passion fruit raspberry sour ale coined Razzmanian Devil.



According to Suwanee Beer Fest event director Tiffany Belflower, thousands of festival attendees spend a few hours each year sampling craft brews from upwards of 70 Georgia breweries to determine the brewery and beer most deserving of the coveted title of “best beer in Georgia.” The top five breweries then select one beer to send to a panel of judges for the final word.

“This year, LNB took home the prized trophy for their Razzmanian Devil. This delicious brew won based on the complexity of the beer, robust raspberry taste and smooth finish,” Belflower said.

The win, according to LNB President and Founder Pap Datta, “showcases the fact that our brewers are top-notch. They’re the ones that dream up the recipes.”