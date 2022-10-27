Fusion flavor shoring up as Taqueria Tsunami prepares to open in downtown Gainesville

For newcomers to the brand, Alexis recommends either the avocado cilantro egg rolls or the Asian nachos — fried wontons with queso, pico de gallo, roasted poblano, corn, lettuce, fresh jalapenos and diners’ choice of seasoned ground beef or short ribs.



Then, for the entree, she steers guests toward the highlight of the menu: the tacos. Particularly the award-winning Thai chicken and shrimp tempura tacos.

One melds grilled teriyaki chicken with cabbage, carrots, cilantro and sesame seeds drizzled with a Thai peanut dressing, while the other garnishes shrimp tempura with Asian slaw, fresh cilantro and a hoisin-lime aioli.

For libations, the full service restaurant and bar boasts an array of margaritas, sangria and signature cocktails — including a dragonberry mojito and samurai sling.

“To have the whole experience of Taqueria Tsunami, you definitely want to have an appetizer, an entree and then a cocktail — and, if you’re still hungry, dessert,” Alexis said. “That gives you a good variety of everything … and the variety is so good, you could eat it three times a week. It’s not heavy; it’s a lighter fare.”

Scott holds a soft spot for the empanadas and Korean fried cauliflower, but as the architect of the menu, it’s hard to choose favorites.

“It’s kind of like asking a parent who’s their favorite child,” he said.

According to Scott, a longtime chef with extensive international travel decorating his passport, Latin-Asian fusion is “one of those things where everyone knows a little bit of each cuisine. It’s taking what you’re familiar with and what you’re comfortable with and kind of meshing them together. Words like ‘teriyaki’ that you’ve grown up with, we’ve taken those words and those flavor points that are on trend … and mesh those into certain recipes and dishes and, hopefully, create a great experience for our guests.”