Food and beer will soon be served at this old Gainesville gas station

The restaurant plans to serve pub dishes, snacks, shareable appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees.

Some of the menu items will include New Orleans barbecue shrimp with seasoned beer butter and garlic crostini, steak frites with Kansas City strip, fries, caramel shallot and dijon cream sauce and pimento mac and cheese.

“Gainesville is one of my favorite towns, and we couldn’t be more excited to open Standard Service in such a great community,” Streck said in a press release. “We can’t wait to get to know our neighbors and welcome them in for good beer, food and fun.”

The restaurant will have a patio and garage doors that can be raised for indoor/outdoor dining.

At the taproom, guests will check in, set up a tab, then be given a wristband linked to their credit card so they can pour up to a pint or as little as they want.

When finished, guests will drop off their wristbands, verify their tab and check out.

"We look at beer as a way to bring the community together, tell stories and share experiences," Ballester and Kim, co-owners of Pour Taproom, said in the press release. "There is such a great variety of craft beer these days that the only way to know what you like best is to taste. We’re grateful to be part of such a unique project and look forward to bringing a new twist to craft beer for all our Gainesville neighbors to enjoy."