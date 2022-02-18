Fourth Danny’s Donuts brings sweet, handcrafted flair to Buford

Expansion wasn’t on the mind of Andy Nuon when he brought the original Danny’s Donuts — named for his son — to Gainesville in 2016.

The local baker just wanted to share his family recipe — and found that word of mouth spread quickly, making his business a hit sensation.

“When we opened, the people had never had a family-owned donut,” Nuon said. “The first time they tried it, they were like, ‘Wow.’”

Now customers in Buford are lining up to get doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches and coffee at the brand’s newest location at 2033 Buford Highway, Suite 102.