Fourth Danny’s Donuts brings sweet, handcrafted flair to Buford

Danny’s Donuts Buford
Where: 2033 Buford Highway, Suite 102
Hours: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. SundayMore info: dannys-donuts.com
Expansion wasn’t on the mind of Andy Nuon when he brought the original Danny’s Donuts — named for his son — to Gainesville in 2016.
The local baker just wanted to share his family recipe — and found that word of mouth spread quickly, making his business a hit sensation.
“When we opened, the people had never had a family-owned donut,” Nuon said. “The first time they tried it, they were like, ‘Wow.’”
Now customers in Buford are lining up to get doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches and coffee at the brand’s newest location at 2033 Buford Highway, Suite 102.
The store’s Jan. 10 opening marked the fourth Danny’s Donuts to grace North Georgia, joining two in Gainesville and one in Flowery Branch. The walk-in, quick-serve establishment aims to offer a family-owned alternative to the doughnuts served by chains, according to Nuon.
Customers can take home doughnuts for $1.35 each, whether it’s one of the classic glazed pastries or “fancier” items like apple fritters and cinnamon rolls, or make it a half-dozen for $6.95. Customers can also order doughnuts by the dozen for $12.75.
Doughnut holes are available for 35 cents each, $1.50 for half a dozen and $2 for a dozen.
Made fresh daily, Danny’s fare is available from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday or until sold out. Customers can order online via the Danny’s Donuts website or, for special orders, call the store at 678-765-0857.
“We can do any amount with a one-day heads up,” Nuon said.
Nuon, who learned to bake in California, uses his 25 years of doughnut-making experience to blend the flavors of his home state with those of Georgia. He arrives at the store at midnight and bakes by hand until 5 a.m. to ensure each product features the homemade taste he prides himself in. His family recipe stresses the texture of the doughnuts above all else.
“Even though they’ve been sitting there since this morning, they’re still moist and soft,” Nuon said.
Danny’s Donuts also offers breakfast sandwiches, bagels, croissants and burritos for anywhere from $2.75 to $4.25. Boba teas, a Taiwanese drink with tiny tapioca pearls, are available, too.
Pigs in a blanket are one menu item customers won’t find at any of the other Danny’s Donuts locations, Nuon said.
Nuon is also planning to serve espresso once the machine arrives, though guests can still give $2 for a large cup of regular Joe at any location already.
Originally slated to open two years ago, Nuon said issues during the construction process stalled the launch of Danny’s Donuts Buford, which proved to be his most expensive location to open as a result.
Ongoing supply chain issues have also posed a challenge for the business, but Nuon and his family were happy to open the store and bring their recipe to more people in North Georgia.
“It was … stressful, but in a good way,” Nuon said.
For more on Danny’s Donuts #4, visit the store’s Facebook page.