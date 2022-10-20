For The Chattahoochee Grill’s head chef Rand Carswell, top-notch cuisine is par for the course

“It’s definitely a lifestyle,” the chef said. “It’s not something that you can just walk home and forget about the day or clock in for your hours and then that’s it. It’s a full lifetime deal where it’s just a constant 24 hours.”



Born and raised in Gainesville, Carswell moved home last fall, launching The Chattahoochee Grill shortly thereafter.

He studied restaurant and hospitality management at the University of Alabama before enrolling in culinary school at Johnson & Wales in north Miami. He stuck around the sunshine state for a number of years thereafter, feeding appetites from Orlando to just north of the Keys with gourmet pressed sandwiches, burgers and salads via his food truck Miami Press, which eventually morphed into a fast-casual brick and mortar. He ran the food truck circuit for about five years.

“That was around the time the food truck scene was really exploding in south Florida — you’re talking crazy crowds,” he said. “It was just an absolute party at every single stop.”

But for Carswell, Gainesville boasts a sense of community unlike any other place he’s hung his chef’s coat.

“This is an exceptional town. We’re having an explosion of restaurants and different event spaces, and it’s still got that great community. When people ask, ‘Why’d you move back up here?’ or, ‘What’s the difference between the two (Gainesville and South Florida)?’ I can sum it up in one word: community.”

He’s been devoted to cultivating that sentiment on the north side of Thompson Bridge spanning Lake Lanier, where dining options are quite scarce compared to those on the other side leading into downtown.

“We really wanted to bring a neighborhood restaurant to this community that doesn’t really have anything out here,” Carswell said. “When this opportunity came, it was kind of a perfect match. The feedback we got from the neighborhood was, ‘We want something that can be ours.’”

Today, Carswell likens The Chattahoochee Grill to a “Cheers”-esque hangout where patrons’ names and drinks of choice are known the moment they walk in, emitting a “small-town neighborhood, old Gainesville feel.”