For chef Tim ‘Easy B’ Broxton, cooking is a love language

Opened inside Limestone Place in late September, Easy B’s Cafe and Market’s staple bill of fare includes soups, sandwiches and assorted deli items like pimento cheese, chicken salad and spinach and artichoke dip, as well as house-made sweets and espresso sourced directly from Italy.



The eatery’s specials, by contrast, are widely varied and rarely offered twice in one week, from Italian cuisine to Mexican empanadas and chicken tinga, offering patrons a taste of “all types of different foods that represent different cultures.”

“Most places specialize in one thing; we just specialize in great food,” Broxton said. “They won’t find another place like it in Gainesville. The variety and diversity of foods that we offer is incomparable for the size and type of shop that we are. We don’t like boring, drab foods. The main thread that goes through everything that we do is flavor. Because sometimes there’s not enough of it in life.”