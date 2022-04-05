Food Truck Fridays return to Lake Lanier

Tap It Growlers and Downtown Drafts will be on site to handle the beverages, while Snowie Atlanta Creations, PattyKakes and Juke N Jive Creamery appeal to diners’ sweet tooth.



At 6 p.m., singer-songwriter Ivan Duke will take the stage with foot-tapping tunes.

For a cozier dining experience, private lakeside seating is available by reservation. For $35, guests can secure a table for six in the grandstands. Individuals can contact the venue at 855-536-1996 with questions or issues they may have during the reservation process.

Diners won’t need a reservation to nab a more casual spot elsewhere in the grandstands or on the plaza, according to the city’s public relations manager Christina Santee; however, those seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

The annual kick off to Gainesville’s event season, Food Truck Fridays are among the city’s most popular offerings — and for good reason, according to Santee.

“It provides residents and visitors a laid-back but exhilarating atmosphere in which to unwind at the end of the workweek and reconnect with loved ones over crave-worthy food, live music and, of course, good company,” she said. “It also draws attendees who maybe haven’t gotten out since the holidays and gives them their first taste of spring in Gainesville — warmer weather, sunsets on Lake Sidney Lanier and the chance to bond outdoors with friends and family or acquaintances they don’t see regularly. The combination of community, food and entertainment is definitely hard to beat and something everyone should experience at least once.”

For more information on Food Truck Fridays, visit facebook.com/lakelanierolympicvenue.