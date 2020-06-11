Flowery Branch’s newest restaurant is a familiar chain — McDonald’s. Here’s when it opens

The Golden Arches come to Flowery Branch on Tuesday, June 16.



McDonald’s will begin operations for lunch at 10:30 a.m. at 5915 Spout Springs Road, off Hog Mountain Road. The intersection is one of the busiest in the area, just off Interstate 985.

“It’s a good location,” said Stacey Poole, spokeswoman for Northeast Georgia Inc., which owns/operates 20 other McDonald’s in the area. “It’s kind of in the middle. We already have Oakwood and Gainesville (to the north) and Friendship Road and Buford (to the south).”

The Flowery Branch restaurant is on the old Rite Aid pharmacy site. Demolition of the Rite Aid began in February, with construction starting soon afterward.