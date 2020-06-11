Flowery Branch’s newest restaurant is a familiar chain — McDonald’s. Here’s when it opens

The Golden Arches come to Flowery Branch on Tuesday, June 16.
McDonald’s will begin operations for lunch at 10:30 a.m. at 5915 Spout Springs Road, off Hog Mountain Road. The intersection is one of the busiest in the area, just off Interstate 985.
“It’s a good location,” said Stacey Poole, spokeswoman for Northeast Georgia Inc., which owns/operates 20 other McDonald’s in the area. “It’s kind of in the middle. We already have Oakwood and Gainesville (to the north) and Friendship Road and Buford (to the south).”
The Flowery Branch restaurant is on the old Rite Aid pharmacy site. Demolition of the Rite Aid began in February, with construction starting soon afterward.
Daily hours will be 6 a.m. to midnight for drive-thru and take-out orders, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for inside dining. The store, employing 60 people, features kiosks where customers can place orders and dual drive-thru lanes.
“We are contemplating whether we will (be open) 24 hours or not, or even extend Friday and Saturday hours,” Poole said.
Otherwise, “we’ll adhere to all the CDC recommendations as far as cleaning and sanitizing. The tables will be marked (showing) they have been sanitized and cleaned.”
Some on social media have expressed disappointment that another fast-food chain was moving to the area instead of locally owned eateries with healthier menus.
“But there aren’t a lot of options in Flowery Branch, in general,” Poole said.
The city mostly has dine-in/carry-out restaurants, with one fast-food, drive-thru restaurant — Chick-fil-A, where cars have been wrapped around the building during the COVID-19 pandemic.