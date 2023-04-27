Flowery Branch’s Crumbl Cookies set to open at last

South Hall’s long-awaited cookie shop is opening at last.
More than a year after its initial announcement, Crumbl Cookies is set to debut with a soft opening Thursday, May 4 in the Stonebridge Village shopping center in Flowery Branch.
A grand opening is slated for the following day.
Crumbl Cookies
Slate to open: May 4
Where: 5887 Spout Springs Road, Suite D401, Flowery Branch
Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday
More info: crumblcookies.com
While its franchisees signed the bakery’s lease in December 2021 with plans to open August 2022, the build-out process stalled until January of this year owing to issues encountered during the permitting process and delays in necessary structural improvements, according to Mike McCall, director of construction for Vision Food Group.
“Typically, there’s probably about 60 or 70 people that hit on the door every day asking, ‘Are you open yet? When are you going to open? We’re so excited,’” McCall said.
The Flowery Branch store is McCall and co-franchisees Daniel Scott and Josh Christensen’s lucky No. 7, joining locations in Buford — specifically near the Mall of Georgia — Kennesaw, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Sandy Springs and Snellville. The business partners are slated to open three additional locations in Cartersville, Peachtree Corners and near The Battery.
According to McCall, having a new Crumbl on their home turf will spare cookie lovers of Flowery Branch the inconvenience of trekking to the Mall of Georgia or Gainesville to sate their sugar cravings.
“The cookies are the same quality, it’s simply the traffic,” McCall said. “There’s such a big audience just in this area — they don’t want to go to Gainesville, they don’t want to go two exits down to Buford. People pull up on the curb daily with kids in the car, ‘You’re still opening, right? Because we’re tired of going to Buford.’ I think this is going to be a busy area.”
While milk chocolate chip and pink-frosted sugar cookies are Crumbl classics, other flavors appear as guest stars, rotating in and out of the menu on a weekly basis — like the buckeye brownie cookie, a decadent chocolate cookie with a peanut butter center that may be part of next week’s lineup.
“It’s a sweet cookie, but people are used to Crumbl’s being sweet,” McCall said. “You don’t come in for a dull cookie, that’s for sure.”
To fans containing their excitement over the long-awaited store, McCall said, “Thanks for sticking it out with us. Thanks for being patient. We’ve not gotten any negative feedback other than, ‘We sure wish you guys were already open.’ We look forward to seeing you next week.”