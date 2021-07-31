Find your new favorite winery through this highway tour

Georgia Wine Highway has arrived and will run through the entire month of August. Organized by Georgia Wine Producers, the event invites people to purchase a $75 passport, which gives up to four tastings or one 4-ounce glass pour at each of the 41 participating wineries and meaderies, and eight tasting rooms.

Some of those taking part in North Georgia include CeNita Vineyards, Winery and Tasting Room in Cleveland, Etowah Meadery in Dahlonega, Habersham Winery in Helen, Kaya Vineyard and Winery in Dahlonega, Yonah Mountain Vineyards in Cleveland and Sweet Acre Farms Winery in Alto.

For a full list of participating wineries and their hours of operation, click on 2021 Georgia Wine Highway at georgiawineproducers.org/news.

People can pick up a passport and a complimentary wine glass at the first winery or tasting room they visit.