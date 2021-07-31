Find your new favorite winery through this highway tour

Wineries, meaderies and tasting rooms from across the state are calling wine lovers to embark on a new adventure.
Georgia Wine Highway has arrived and will run through the entire month of August. Organized by Georgia Wine Producers, the event invites people to purchase a $75 passport, which gives up to four tastings or one 4-ounce glass pour at each of the 41 participating wineries and meaderies, and eight tasting rooms.
Some of those taking part in North Georgia include CeNita Vineyards, Winery and Tasting Room in Cleveland, Etowah Meadery in Dahlonega, Habersham Winery in Helen, Kaya Vineyard and Winery in Dahlonega, Yonah Mountain Vineyards in Cleveland and Sweet Acre Farms Winery in Alto.
For a full list of participating wineries and their hours of operation, click on 2021 Georgia Wine Highway at georgiawineproducers.org/news.
People can pick up a passport and a complimentary wine glass at the first winery or tasting room they visit.
2021 Georgia Wine Highway
What: Over a month of tasting wine across Georgia
When: Friday, July 30 through Tuesday, Aug. 31
Where: 41 wineries/meaderies and eight tasting rooms
How much: $75 per person
List of participating wineries: georgiawineproducers.org/news
Karla Roper, executive director of Georgia Wine Producers, said instead of years prior when the event included only North Georgia wineries, Wine Highway is now open to the entire state. This year, she said around 13 wineries have been added, eight of which recently opened.
“It (Wine Highway) gives people an opportunity to visit wineries they may not have visited before and try wines they’ve never tried before,” Roper said. “We’re giving the opportunity to spread out and try places across the state.”
Before 2020, the event encompassed 10 days in March. However, because of the pandemic, the event was postponed and lengthened to all of August.
After seeing the success of last year’s Wine Highway and receiving positive feedback from participants, Roper said the event will stick to a month-long schedule. But, for 2022, it will revert back to March.
“It gives everyone an opportunity to really enjoy their visits at the wineries and not feel rushed,” Roper said. “ … We want them to find a new winery they love. We just want them to open Georgia wine.”