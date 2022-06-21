Farmhouse Coffee set to brew in downtown Gainesville

According to Stephen, a line started forming two hours before Farmhouse was slated to open its doors for the first time, and the demand hasn’t died down since. He reasons it’s not just the coffee — which is roasted by Because Coffee in Dawsonville — but something deeper.

“One of the things I always say is, ‘The money follows the mission.’ Our mission for our coffee shop is that people would be seen, heard and valued,” Stephen said. “We just thought, ‘We’re going to set up shop and we want people to feel like if they haven’t come to our shop that day, something’s missing in their life.’ We wanted to impact the community, we wanted to impact people — that was really the mission.”

The Farmhouse atmosphere is modeled after the Martins’ own home, they said; guests are offered the same level of hospitality as if they were in their living room or gathered around the kitchen counter.

“When people walk in, they’re welcomed; they matter,” Marilyn said. “They’re not just a number or money rolling in. These are people with lives and stories. People that walk in, they’ve lost a husband or their son’s in the hospital — it’s like, do you understand, when you’re interacting with somebody, the importance of treating them right and showing them love? Sometimes people need people to talk to that are outside of their world, just a fresh voice or somebody that can encourage you. And then they leave and they feel better, and all they did was share.”

“I think one of the reasons why we’re such a breath of fresh air is people just wanted to feel normal again (post-pandemic),” Stephen added.

Other than polling Farmhouse’s Instagram followers on where they’d like to see a potential second location earlier this year, the Martins said they didn’t have concrete plans for expansion.

Forty-three percent of the votes were cast in Gainesville’s favor, with the remainder divvied between Clarkesville, Cornelia and “Other.” Shortly thereafter, the Martins were approached by some investors wanting to know “what it would take to bring Farmhouse to Gainesville.”

The shop has already garnered a loyal customer base in Gainesville, with some making the trek to White County up to three times a week, Stephen said.

With an established following, a larger space and family ties to the Poultry Capital, the Martins said launching a Farmhouse Coffee in Gainesville makes sense.

“What we have here (in Cleveland) is scalable anywhere we go, because our mission is for everywhere,” Stephen said. “Everybody needs to be seen, heard and valued and treated right. I think when people experience good customer service and people actually act like they care, they’re blown away.”

“The only training we have is, ‘You need to love people,’” Marilyn added. “People walk in here that have real issues and we have to be able to connect with people and love on people. Because it makes a big, big difference. That’s why we opened our doors.”