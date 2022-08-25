Farewell, Harvest: Gainesville tapas restaurant in its final days of service due to staffing shortage, catering influx

In the last two years, guests have gathered for anywhere from an hour to three, savoring some of the restaurant’s best-selling tapas, like crispy Brussels sprouts, table steak, paparruchas and brunch fare.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the restaurant will serve slow-paced Spanish cuisine for the final time due to persisting labor shortages, supply chain issues and an upswing in bookings on the catering side of the business, which will continue to operate out of Harvest’s facility on South Enota Drive.

“Food costs have gone through the roof,” Still said. “Every week we’re just scrambling to find specific products; our rep can’t get them, distributors don’t have them. … There is a labor crisis, and it is dramatically impacting all industries, but specifically the food service industry. Everywhere you go, everybody is hiring. It’s been a challenge from day one.”

The decision to close wasn’t an easy one to make, according to executive chef Myles Willman, and comes with a deep sense of grief.

“It hurts a lot,” Willman said. “Through all of this, it’s been hard. There’s been a lot of times where we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to staff it, where prices of things had gone up so much the conversations had to be on the table of ‘Can we keep doing this?’ And we’ve always found a way. But it does hurt, hitting the point where there just didn’t seem to be a way out of it.”

“I’m going to miss walking in and seeing our friends,” Still said through tears. “It’s just as much a shock and grief to us as anyone else in the community. We were hoping to be able to have a little bit longer of a run.”

The restaurant has “never not been hiring” from the time it opened, both Still and Willman said.

“We’ve been looking constantly,” Willman said.