‘Family flavors from our heart’: Zuarepa brings taste of Venezuela to Gainesville

When asked to describe Zuarepa, one word that comes to Guerrero’s mind is “family.”

“It's from our family to your family and from our house to your house,” she said.

At Zuarepa Gainesville, business is indeed a family affair; Guerrero’s mom, dad, aunt and boyfriend assist in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant.

“Zuarepa is our family business where we all are working together and doing our best efforts everyday to offer you good products and services,” said Guerrero’s father and owner of Zuarepa, Antonio Guerrero.

In 2014, the Guerrero family left western Venezuela and headed to Miami, launching Zuarepa as a food truck there two years later.

In 2018, Zuarepa relocated to Georgia in search of “better opportunities to grow our business and live quality for our family,” according to Antonio.

Zuarepa gets its name from the Venezuelan state of Zulia and arepas — the most popular dish on the restaurant’s menu, often referred to as the “queen of the house.”

Arepas, a staple Venezuelan and Colombian dish, are best described as a pancake-like texture.

Although it may look like a sandwich, arepas are a South American delicacy made out of flour, corn and a dash of salt. From there, the arepas are split open and filled with either steak, chicken, pork or sausage. The meats are then marinated with the family’s seasoning recipe.

To top it off, the dish is garnished with pico de gallo, salsa verde and cheese.