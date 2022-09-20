El Carreton bringing new life, flavor to this abandoned restaurant

It isn’t a new restaurant, per se, but rather a longtime gem of Atlanta Highway staking its claim a little nearer to the heart of the city: El Carreton Taqueria.

Slated to open at 400 Pearl Nix Parkway by the first of the year, the forthcoming restaurant will be the second El Carreton to grace Gainesville with tacos and tortas. Its flagship taco stand — which won’t be going anywhere when the brick and mortar’s doors swing open — has been a fixture of Atlanta Highway for 27 years.

According to Retana, space — or the scarcity of it, rather — is the taco stand’s greatest hindrance in providing expedient service to its customers. With a full-sized restaurant boasting both a dining room and a drive-thru, he believes he’ll be better equipped to serve consistency on the double.

“The market now demands something faster than I can’t provide at my own taco stand,” Retana said. “Everything is so busy now in our lives that we just want to get some good food through a window, and that’s what we’re going to be doing. That’s what we’ve been doing for so many years at (the original) El Carreton, people just had to get out of the car and pick up the food. Now, they’ll be driving around to the window.”

Both locations will share the same menu, keeping things quick and simple, Retana said.

El Carreton’s growth is rooted in “very humble” beginnings, Retana said.

The taco stand opened with one bag of tortillas, one pound of meat, a couple of tomatoes and an avocado, Retana said, with the day’s total sales coming out to $19 dollars “in coins, not even dollars — just leftover change to put in the drawer.” But Retana said he “was super excited (and) not discouraged at all.”

“It was one day after another, one problem to another — fixing, learning and moving forward every single day,” he said. “It was more or less about learning every single day what not to do and how to make it better. We made so many mistakes in business — I tell everybody the first 25 years of my life was just learning what not to do. It’s just the way it is. You have to be able to understand that the process is what really makes a difference, not the idea. The idea is great (to) start something, but the process of how you accomplish that is more important.”