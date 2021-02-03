El Caldero is serving up Dominican flavors in Hall County

Cuesta opened El Caldero in early January with her husband, Joel, off 2550 Atlanta Highway in Gainesville, at the Chicopee Crossing shopping center.

Cuesta said starting her own restaurant has been a dream of hers since she started culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Tucker. Although her vision took around 10 years to accomplish, the co-owner said she’s thrilled to finally see it come to fruition.

For Cuesta, cooking isn’t only a passion, but something that has been passed down to her from generations of family members.

“It comes from my ancestors,” Cuesta said. “My grandmother owned a restaurant in the Dominican Republic, and my mom owned a restaurant in the Dominincan Republic, too. I enjoy the kitchen, I enjoy cooking.”