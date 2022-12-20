‘Don't judge a book by its cover.’ How a quarantine hobby became this Gainesville baker’s life calling

At 26, Feldman enlisted her Kitchen Aid mixer — a gift from her mom — and a childhood affinity for baking and began crafting sweet treats, sharing them on social media just for fun.

“Then one thing led to another and one friend was like, ‘Hey, can you make my son a cake?’ And I was like, ‘I’m sure I can. I never have, but I mean, I’ll try it,’” she said. “After that, it was like one person after the next and it just kind of took over.”

Now two years later, Feldman spends an average of eight to 10 hours a day in her roughly 200-square-foot kitchen and spare bedroom turned decorating studio, whipping up custom cakes and cookies for all occasions.

But the thing that tends to catch her clientele by surprise is her age.

“You’ll meet clients who you’ve never met before and they’re like, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect you to be so young.’ And I’m thinking, ‘I’m 28. Do I have to be some old lady to make you a cake?’ But then they try my stuff and they’re like, ‘Wow, you know what you’re doing.’ Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

According to Feldman, running a cottage bakery was the furthest thing from her mind when she settled in the kitchen that day; for her, baking was simply a fun and familiar way to pass the time until her workplace reopened.

While she’s still serving and bartending on the side, she’s placed the pursuit of an art education career on the shelf in favor of a different kind of creative outlet.

“Decorating cookies and cakes, you never do the same thing, ever,” she said. “It really is like art.”