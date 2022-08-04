Diletto Bakery set to open South Hall location

Perhaps the mantra of good things coming to those who wait holds true; in addition to the standard beverages, sandwiches, desserts and pastries offered at Diletto’s flagship location in midtown Gainesville, the South Hall outpost’s menu features a few exclusive items.

Customers will be able to take their pick from eight flavors of ice cream supplied by La Mejor de Michoacan: chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, strawberry cheesecake, mango, coffee, cookies and cream and, for the kids (or the young at heart), rainbow.

Customers will still have to visit the Gainesville location for brunch, “but as far as the desserts, the bread, the cookies, the macaroons — all of that is going to be served at the Flowery Branch location,” Velez said.

These items will be delivered fresh every morning from the Gainesville location, along with pre-made sandwiches and croissants. Gluten-free options will be available as well.

The Flowery Branch location will serve customers from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

“The expectations are very high,” Velez said. “A lot of customers call every day, or when they come to our store, they’re always asking when we’re opening. A lot of people that live in the south part (of the county), they won’t have to drive all the way to Gainesville to have a dessert or coffee.”

With a walk-up window and outdoor seating, Velez is hopeful the new location will connect more South Hall residents with their local library, especially those who haven’t visited it before.

“Now they have a reason to grab a cup of coffee and sit down and read a book,” he said.