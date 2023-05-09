Danny’s Donuts in Oakwood continues to thrive despite competition next door

A local donut shop found itself in direct competition with a national chain last year.
Since 2019, Danny Donut’s in Oakwood, which also has locations in Buford and Gainesville, was the single go-to place for donuts inside Kroger-anchored Royal Lakes Marketplace off Winder Highway.
That all changed in December 2022, when a Dunkin’ franchise opened its doors nearby.
Danny’s Donuts
Where: 4037 Winder Highway., Suite 501, Flowery Branch
Hours: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-SundayMore info: facebook.com/dannysdonutsgainesvillega or 470-892-5092
Five months later, Danny’s Donuts owner Synat Kheav told The Times that the business remains as busy as ever with a slight exception.
“We have had a little slow down with the coffee,” Kheav said.
Along with a variety of doughnuts, which at Danny’s are made in-house, both restaurants sell coffee, breakfast sandwiches and specialty beverages.
Unlike Danny’s, Dunkin’ customers have the advantage of a drive-thru. However, Danny’s Donuts has the upperhand in the sense that it was established in the shopping center first, which has helped the business maintain local support, according to longtime customer Robert Williams.
“We don’t go to Dunkin’ Donuts because we (would) rather shop at a local business,” Williams said one afternoon while picking up doughnuts at Danny’s.
When asked why she thinks Dunkin’ opened a location near Danny’s, especially when there is a Dunkin’ just north of the shopping center on Mundy Mill Road, Kheav said she didn’t know.
“I can’t do anything about it,” she reasoned.
Danny’s opened its first location in Gainesville in 2016 before expanding to its other Hall County locations, none of which operated near any Dunkin’ locations until now.
Dunkin’ officials couldn’t be reached by The Times for comment.