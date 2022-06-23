Cuban cuisine debuts in South Hall

Empanadas, sweet fried plantains, Cuban croquettes — inextricable partners with the Miami foodscape, these Latin American classics have made their debut in South Hall.

Opened last week by chef Joel Ferrer and his wife, Yinet, Cuban Café brings new life and flavor to the former Checkers on Wallis Road.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, patrons can find breakfast staples, tapas, handhelds — like the infamous Cuban sandwich or media noche stacked with roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard — and sweet treats like flan and tres leches.

