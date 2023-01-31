Crumbl Cookies is coming to Gainesville. Here's when and where

Sitting at over 2,200 square feet, the suite, which neighbors the former Atlanta Bread Company, is considerably large compared to other Crumbl locations, according to Jeffreys.

A self-proclaimed cookie monster, Jeffreys said the longtime friends and business partners discovered Crumbl on a work trip to Phoenix in 2019, and found the brand’s ambiance as sweet as the giant, scratch-made cookies themselves.

“You go to a lot of cookie stores and they’re like Grandma’s dining room — they’ve got crystal chandeliers, bad wallpaper and there’s like a gazillion cookies but they’re a week old and they’re just not that good,” Jeffreys said. “You go to Crumbl and it’s bright and clean and crisp — it looks like an Apple store with cookies.”

The pair left with a four-count box of cookies, and Jeffreys recalls eating two or three of them within minutes of getting back in the car.

“I truly, genuinely love cookies,” Jeffreys said.

While milk chocolate chip and pink-frosted sugar cookies are Crumbl classics, other flavors appear as guest stars, rotating in and out of the menu on a weekly basis. One week patrons might find the cowboy cookie — an oatmeal base with semi-sweet chocolate chips, coconut and pecans — while the next might feature chocolate cookies and cream or key lime pie flavors

“I think it creates almost a sense of urgency,” Jeffreys said.

“At the end of the day,” he added, “what I really love about this business is people come in, they’re excited about the cookies and they leave excited about getting to eat the cookies and who they get to share them with. It’s like you’re selling happiness and joy. We’ve got this crazy world of all this stress and stuff going on, and it’s a moment where you can kind of break away from it all and enjoy something simple and really great.”

Plans for the bakery have been in motion since 2021. The business partners had initially targeted a space in the Publix-anchored shopping center across the thoroughfare, but the logistics didn’t pan out.

“It is such a labor of love to try to get these things open. It’s just such a long process well before any of the public knows — trying to get the location selected and then getting it approved from Crumbl (and) permitting,” Jeffreys said. “It’s about a year’s worth of work before you get the store open.”

In South Hall, construction is underway on the long-awaited Stonebridge Village location, which is now slated to open in April, franchisee Daniel Scott told The Times Jan. 30.