Charcuterie 101: Experts’ tips on creating the best spread of meats and cheeses

The gals are gathering tonight and you, the ever gracious hostess, are at an impasse, fresh out of ideas for an impressive hors d’oeuvre.
Cue charcuterie.
The quintessence of gourmet Lunchables, these platters of varied color, flavor and texture reach far beyond the cured meats the French term roughly translates to. With embellishments like artisan cheeses, crackers, jams and other scrumptious morsels, charcuterie looks complex but is really quite simple, or so the experts say.
Luckily, a handful of them live in Hall County, and they’ve shared their insight to help you pull off a next-level soirée.
According to Harvest Kitchen’s catering director Julia Still, when it comes to charcuterie making, the possibilities are limitless.
“You can’t go wrong,” Still said. “There’s really no rules on charcuterie. Charcuterie technically translates to cured meats; we’ve taken it as Americans and run with it. And as far as I’ve seen, there’s no walls, there’s no boundaries, there’s no ‘That’s not charcuterie.’ Whatever you can put on a board, that’s charcuterie. The common thread in charcuterie is you get to exercise your creativity in building the bite that you want to eat. It’s just interactive food.”
While charcuterie has no formal rules, there are a few foolproof tricks to arranging the perfect board.
Diana Osorio, the visionary behind Nona’s Charcuterie Boxes in Flowery Branch, gravitates toward a ratio of three meats to three cheeses — a formula that strikes an ideal balance.
When choosing your meats, pepperoni, salami and prosciutto are a popular trio that most palates tend to recognize. But the pork-heaviness of this combination doesn’t suggest yours has to follow suit — in fact, it can veer in a different direction entirely. Black forest ham or even turkey are viable options, according to Osorio, and easy to find at virtually any Gainesville grocery store or delicatessen. Or, if you’d rather forgo meat altogether, hummus and bell peppers are alternatives that will cater to any vegetarians at your table.
As for cheeses, Osorio recommends a classic hard cheese with a universal appeal, like an aged white cheddar or an everyday Colby Jack, a soft cheese (think Brie or goat cheese) and a “fun cheese” that capitalizes on bold flavors. Bleu cheese or dill Havarti are strong candidates, or, if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, perhaps you’ll lean toward something like a Merlot-infused Gruyere or cinnamon-cranberry goat cheese. As with meats, you’ll generally be able to find these varieties in stock at your favorite grocery store.
Having spent some time in Spain, Still has a predilection for Manchego — a semi-soft and tangy Spanish cheese — and cured chorizo, which often appear in the charcuterie line-up at Harvest Kitchen. Another “incredible combination,” Still said, is Brie and prosciutto with something sweet. She recommends piling the duo onto a green apple slice drizzled with a bit of honey, jam or honey mustard.
After laying your meat-and-cheese foundation comes what Osorio coins “the fun part,” covering the rest of your cutting board with “fillers” — jams and preserves, wafer crackers, berries and dried fruit, pickles, olives, nuts, et cetera. To add a seasonal flair, Osorio tends to add pineapples and oranges to the mix in summer while enlisting dried persimmons to give an autumnal nod to crisper weather and cozier gatherings.
With a background in photography and meal assembly, Osorio knows what looks — and tastes — good, but that doesn’t mean you need formal training to build your own board.
“What you like is what you like, and that’s that,” she said. “Just have fun; charcuterie is a good way to sample a bunch of little things.”
Whatever fillers you choose, Fresh Out the Boxx’s Ella Richmond cautions against neglecting the intersection of sweet and savory — which, as a specialist in both charcuterie and custom cakes, she frequently travels. According to Richmond, you can easily cut the saltiness of prosciutto and the tang of dill pickles with something sweet like a liberal spoonful of apricot jam on a wafer cracker, dark chocolate almond bark, or a slice of cake and a glass of red wine.
Richmond said there are no hard “don'ts” to charcuterie, but there is one precautionary guideline: separate flavors that may bleed into each other, like olives and fruit which, if arranged side by side, will inevitably fuse their sweet and bitterly salty flavors into an unsavory medley.
When it comes down to it, charcuterie can be as casual or as elegant as you’d like it to be — it’s really all in the presentation.
“One of the joys of charcuterie is you can make it look so intricate when really it only took about 30 minutes of your time,” Richmond said. “You just throw a bunch of stuff on a board and then you have a piece of art.”
“It is so versatile,” Still echoed. “It can be as fancy or as you want or as simple as you want. To remove some of the intimidation from it, it could be as simple as grabbing a cutting board, walking over to your fridge and putting stuff on it. It doesn’t have to be a special occasion. It could be anything that you have on hand.”
