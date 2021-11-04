Charcuterie 101: Experts’ tips on creating the best spread of meats and cheeses

According to Harvest Kitchen’s catering director Julia Still, when it comes to charcuterie making, the possibilities are limitless.



“You can’t go wrong,” Still said. “There’s really no rules on charcuterie. Charcuterie technically translates to cured meats; we’ve taken it as Americans and run with it. And as far as I’ve seen, there’s no walls, there’s no boundaries, there’s no ‘That’s not charcuterie.’ Whatever you can put on a board, that’s charcuterie. The common thread in charcuterie is you get to exercise your creativity in building the bite that you want to eat. It’s just interactive food.”

While charcuterie has no formal rules, there are a few foolproof tricks to arranging the perfect board.

Diana Osorio, the visionary behind Nona’s Charcuterie Boxes in Flowery Branch, gravitates toward a ratio of three meats to three cheeses — a formula that strikes an ideal balance.

When choosing your meats, pepperoni, salami and prosciutto are a popular trio that most palates tend to recognize. But the pork-heaviness of this combination doesn’t suggest yours has to follow suit — in fact, it can veer in a different direction entirely. Black forest ham or even turkey are viable options, according to Osorio, and easy to find at virtually any Gainesville grocery store or delicatessen. Or, if you’d rather forgo meat altogether, hummus and bell peppers are alternatives that will cater to any vegetarians at your table.

As for cheeses, Osorio recommends a classic hard cheese with a universal appeal, like an aged white cheddar or an everyday Colby Jack, a soft cheese (think Brie or goat cheese) and a “fun cheese” that capitalizes on bold flavors. Bleu cheese or dill Havarti are strong candidates, or, if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, perhaps you’ll lean toward something like a Merlot-infused Gruyere or cinnamon-cranberry goat cheese. As with meats, you’ll generally be able to find these varieties in stock at your favorite grocery store.

Having spent some time in Spain, Still has a predilection for Manchego — a semi-soft and tangy Spanish cheese — and cured chorizo, which often appear in the charcuterie line-up at Harvest Kitchen. Another “incredible combination,” Still said, is Brie and prosciutto with something sweet. She recommends piling the duo onto a green apple slice drizzled with a bit of honey, jam or honey mustard.

After laying your meat-and-cheese foundation comes what Osorio coins “the fun part,” covering the rest of your cutting board with “fillers” — jams and preserves, wafer crackers, berries and dried fruit, pickles, olives, nuts, et cetera. To add a seasonal flair, Osorio tends to add pineapples and oranges to the mix in summer while enlisting dried persimmons to give an autumnal nod to crisper weather and cozier gatherings.