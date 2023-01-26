Barbecue flavor coming to ‘fill a void’ in downtown Gainesville

The space, located at the intersection of Green and Washington streets since 1936, has been on Harper’s radar for some time, he said.



After interior construction, exterior cleaning and window replacements are complete, Harper is hopeful to open to customers by March of this year.

“Hopefully we’ll swing a hammer real soon,” Harper said. “I didn’t want to open and have to close my doors because of construction,” he said on the reason why he was fine with delaying the opening this month. “We are going to do it slow and right,” he said.

The restaurant sits next door to Against The Clock and across from The National, a mixed-use project. Though North Georgia BBQ isn’t considered part of The National, Harper said he’s “proud to be associated with the project.”